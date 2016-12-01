10 decor slip-ups in small bathrooms

Let's be honest with ourselves, small spaces sometimes need small changes not only to become more stylish but also to become more functional.

When it comes to the bathroom, people often think that improving the space is just about knocking down a wall and making it bigger. However, we know that sometimes it's more than just adding space.

This is why today at homify, we are going to look at all sorts of bad decisions we make when it comes to bathroom design so that we can avoid them. We are going to explore little changes that we can make today, which don't involve knocking down a wall!

Remember that sometimes you may also need some help and advice from a design or decor professional when it comes to your bathroom, but we can start you off on the right foot with some easy solutions that you can implement today.

You'll also learn some tips and tricks when it comes to making the absolute most of the space available to you.

So let's take a look at some common mistakes so that you can avoid them!