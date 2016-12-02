5 perfect houses for a family

A home is at the heart of family life. In a perfect world, it's a place where everyone can have their own private spaces, but also offers social and interactive areas where a family can come together and share meals or unforgettable moments.
Today, homify has curated five projects that meet the needs and desires of a family. You will see just how much variety exists when it comes to family homes as well as how many opportunities there are to create the house of your dreams.
Let's explore these five fabulous houses for inspiration.
This stylish house is surrounded by a garden that is full of aromas, textures and colours. This creates a welcoming design that can be appreciated from all sides of the house.
Remember that as family, friends or guests make their way up to the front door, you want the journey be pleasant and filled with decorative details!
In addition to exquisite features, remember that it's the small details that make a huge difference.
In the warm, evening glow, a whole new combination of colours await!
From this angle, we can see how the garden enhances the wooden finishes, which contrast beautifully with the smooth white walls and grey roof.
The home also opens up onto a terrace, allowing natural light to flow into the interior of the home.
A nightfall, the property lights up, illuminating the details of the design.
In the middle of the day, the terrace offers a comfortable and spacious spot where the family can settle and enjoy the summer weather and a bit of fresh air.
This house is a wonderful mix of modern elements and a country-style look and feel.
Design professionals Marty Häuser AG, have created this very elegant design!
This home was designed as an illustration of subtraction and addition. The cube-shaped structure, is perforated by beautiful and spacious openings. This is a design that has truly been worked on, with the finer details packing quite a punch!
The interior space features many rooms and is flexible in its layout possibilities.
The entrance is spacious, with volumes and shapes that flow up into the cube.
The natural materials create a very earthy and refreshing appearance, while the different shapes and volumes create a feeling of balance throughout the look and feel.
Here we come across two quadruple cubic volumes that make up the villa. The first one extends out from the second one, forming a protected outdoor terrace on the ground floor.
The second one rises up to offer a large balcony off the bedrooms space.
The clear and uncluttered facade contributes to a very seductive and contemporary design.
Lovers of contemporary architecture, this is the project you have to see from all angles!
Made up of 200 square meters, the external terraces spill out onto a splendid swimming pool.
This is a home that is designed for summer, facing sunshine so that the home gets as much natural light as possible.
The idea of living in a wooden house is not new. In fact, it is one of the oldest methods of construction.
Nowadays, builders are using prefabricated panels to build low price homes that are very warm and stylish.
A house like this truly stands out, equipping a family with all of the modern comforts that they could possibly need.
This beautiful exposed natural wooden house brings together the best of both worlds: simple living and modern elements. The design makes the house more comfortable and welcoming, combining a rustic touch with a contemporary design.
In the kitchen, we can see how the furniture is rustic but modern accessories and appliances play a role in everyday activities. This creates a far more convenient way of life and allows for more rest and relaxation for the whole family.
The wooden elements of the home are enhanced by the fact there is no shortage of storage, keeping the home looking neat and tidy at all times. The kitchen also flows into the living room, creating a warm and welcoming open plan design that looks spacious and simple.
This property almost looks like a sculpture because it seems like it has been carved in stone! The light facade makes for a very appealing design, while the main entrance is welcoming and functional all at the same time.
There is also a garage for storing cars neatly out of sight!
And what about the terrace on the second floor? It is modern and very functional!
In this image, we come across the back of the house, where we can see just how many windows it has! The large windows allow plenty of natural light to flow into this space, really creating a sense of space.
The rooftop terrace is the perfect place to enjoy the outside in spring and summer with friends and families.
One of the best things about the facade is how the white walls contrast with the black finishes, creating a very interesting contrast. This results in both variety and unity.
