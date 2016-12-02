5 perfect houses for a family

A home is at the heart of family life. In a perfect world, it's a place where everyone can have their own private spaces, but also offers social and interactive areas where a family can come together and share meals or unforgettable moments.

Today, homify has curated five projects that meet the needs and desires of a family. You will see just how much variety exists when it comes to family homes as well as how many opportunities there are to create the house of your dreams.

Let's explore these five fabulous houses for inspiration.