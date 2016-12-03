The prefab home that's all aglow

Today, we are going to explore a prefab design, which has been photographed by Thilo Hardtlein | Fotografie. This gorgeous prefab home will convince you – if you needed convincing – that prefab can be the way to go when it comes to design and architecture.

Prefab homes have a variety of advantages including the fact that they are built in a much quicker time frame compared to to traditional bricks and mortar homes. They can also be more sustainable, especially if recyclable materials are used. The third advantage is that they can be built according to most specifications, which means that you can truly customize one into your dream home. Lastly, because they are mostly constructed in a factory and then just assembled on site, you have a lot of options available to you when it comes to where your house is positioned.

This gorgeous double-storey home also shows us just how modern and magnificent a prefab home can be. Are you curious to see more?