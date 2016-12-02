23 wonderful wood-rich kitchens

There are countless ways to decorate our kitchens and they all appeal to different tastes, sizes and needs. Because let's be honesty, we all have our own unique personalities and our own unique styles when it comes to choosing the materials and colours for our interior decor.

The kitchen is such a personal space, which means that it really depends on you to it the heart of your home.

A wooden kitchen is timeless and can be adapted to whatever style or design you prefer. It also creates a room that is warm and hospitable!

These 23 kitchens designed by from top professionals from around the world to fire up some inspiration.

Let's take a look!