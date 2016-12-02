Your browser is out-of-date.

23 wonderful wood-rich kitchens

Leigh Leigh
Küche als Wohnmöbel, Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
There are countless ways to decorate our kitchens and they all appeal to different tastes, sizes and needs. Because let's be honesty, we all have our own unique personalities and our own unique styles when it comes to choosing the materials and colours for our interior decor. 

The kitchen is such a personal space, which means that it really depends on you to it the heart of your home.

A wooden kitchen is timeless and can be adapted to whatever style or design you prefer. It also creates a room that is warm and hospitable!

These 23 kitchens designed by from top professionals from around the world to fire up some inspiration.

Let's take a look!

1. U-shape to optimize space

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Wood can be used for every feature in the kitchen, from the furniture to the floor, resulting in a completely unique and unified design that wraps the residents up in its warmth, no matter how small it is. A U-shape design like this one is a great way to employ wood in a way that creates a spacious, modern, elegant and distinguished space.

2. Wood in a cozy kitchen

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Wood is a material that works with any design style, creating a very warm and cozy kitchen.

3. Wood everywhere! (And a combination of other materials)

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern kitchen
When wooden furniture is included in the kitchen, we get a very warm and comfortable space that becomes the ideal meeting place for family and friends.

4. With a kitchen island in the center

COCINAS EN NOGAL, Kuche Haus Kuche Haus Modern kitchen
Regardless of the size of the kitchen, incorporating wooden furniture not only solves the problem of organizing the space as well as creating storage, but you will have a piece of furniture that lasts a lifetime.

Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration.

5. Bright and perfect!

homify Kitchen Wood White
Wood in light tones brings a very light, sophisticated and fresh look and feel to a kitchen space. If your kitchen is small, use light wood and white to create a beautiful and spacious design.

6. Modern and stylish

Casa Palmeral, FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. Modern kitchen Wood
As we have seen so far, wood is a material that adapts to any decorative style from rustic to minimalist to vintage to even the most avant-garde design.

7. Noble by nature

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
Down Barton, Devon

Wood is an ecological material that is recyclable and biodegradable. It is very beautiful, bringing a touch of nature into the home. It works incredibly well for aesthetics, texture and its characteristic smell.

8. Wood in dark tones to maximize elegance

Casa Temozón 17, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Among the advantages of designing a modern kitchen is that with wood, we can change the colour according to our tastes or we can leave it in its natural tone. Everything depends on the decor and design of the space.

9. With functional and beautiful furniture

Proyecto J + L, GarDu Arquitectos GarDu Arquitectos Modern kitchen
There are many options when it comes to including wood in a modern kitchen. One of them is to place cabinets on the walls, right up to the ceilings. This will give your kitchen height and depth while offering you plenty of storage space and ways to organize the cutlery and crockery.

Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.

10. Achieving unity and harmony

Küche als Wohnmöbel, Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
You can also include furniture in places under the work surfaces, maintaining style and harmony with all of the elements of the kitchen.

11. Nude structures

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two DUA Architecture LLP Modern kitchen
Hillside Farm Kitchen Two

The exposed structures in the kitchen such as beams, columns and window frames can look spectacular in their natural state. 

In this design, we can see how the raw wood works in harmony with the modern style of the accessories and furniture, creating a very balanced look and feel.

12. Paired with a nice dining room

Casa MV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern kitchen
If you have the space for a kitchen and dining room to work together in one room, then you can incorporate a beautiful wooden table made from oak, cherry or pine. Each has a different hue and offers the space a unique form of decor.

13. With the brightness of stainless steel

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern kitchen
Wood works together with even the most modern appliances, including stainless steel. This creates a spectacular contrast between the modern shine and the elegance of wood.

14. An kitchen island as the protagonist

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Kitchen Wood Grey
Having an island in the kitchen has never been easier, bringing the style of your kitchen to another level of avant-garde. Do you see how this kitchen island brings in a very refreshing look and feel to the space?

Whether it is a professional kitchen island or a piece of furniture that you have adapted, a wooden island is all that you need to have a sophisticated influence on your home.

15. With subtle, vintage notes

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern kitchen
Wood combines with all sorts of different styles but it also works in harmony with a combination of colours. The concept of having a modern kitchen with vintage notes is simply flawless, as we can see in this example.

16. In a glowing white kitchen

k o l o r w e w n ę t r z u, DK architektura wnętrz DK architektura wnętrz Kitchen
A white kitchen can be particularly charming because it evokes a sense of cleanliness, freshness and light. White tones are quite cool however, so warm finishes can add a bit of warmth to them.

Have a look at these 10 all white kitchens for inspiration!

17. Natural looking

homify Modern kitchen Wood
Wooden kitchen furniture needs certain treatments to make them resistant to moisture, heat and stains. This can make them slightly expensive. 

So why not opt for laminate wooden furniture, which is slightly more cost-effective and incredibly durable?

18. Sensational shelves

Скандинавское кружево, Artichok Design Artichok Design Kitchen
When we don't have many storage areas in the kitchen, we can use shelves to help us organise the space. Making them from wood is a great option because they also help us to decorate the environment!

19. Lovely walls

RESIDENCIA R, ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO Modern kitchen
Opting for wooden cladding when it comes to the kitchen walls can create quite a spectacular interior design! If these walls also contain built-in appliances, the design will steal your breath away.

20. Simplicity and elegance

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Kitchen
Wood is one of the materials that is most appreciated when it comes to minimalist trends so for a kitchen, it is ideal.

As we can see in this image, monochrome and elegance go hand in hand, where simplicity is key.

21. Tradition and modernity

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Kitchen
Concrete is a material that is becoming very popular in recent times, bringing an industrial chic look and feel to the space. In this image, we can see how combined with wood, it creates a very impressive design.

22. Lacquered wood

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
Wooden kitchens don't necessarily have to stay their original, natural colour. They can also be lacquered or painted in your favourite colour.

As we can see in this image, it gives the kitchen a beautiful, vintage air. It also looks exquisite and genuine!

23. Accentuating warmth and natural appearance

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
The natural, cozy and warm look of wood can be enhanced in the kitchen by adding beautiful plants or flowers, as we can see in this example. The reddish tones of the wood contrast beautifully with the white plants that hang from the roof.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these 10 terrific kitchens to cook a feast in.

This trendy apartment corners good design
Which kitchen would you choose for your home?

