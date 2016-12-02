23 wonderful wood-rich kitchens

There are countless ways to decorate our kitchens and they all appeal to different tastes, sizes and needs. Because let's be honesty, we all have our own unique personalities and our own unique styles when it comes to choosing the materials and colours for our interior decor.
The kitchen is such a personal space, which means that it really depends on you to it the heart of your home.
A wooden kitchen is timeless and can be adapted to whatever style or design you prefer. It also creates a room that is warm and hospitable!
These 23 kitchens designed by from top professionals from around the world to fire up some inspiration.
Let's take a look!
Wood can be used for every feature in the kitchen, from the furniture to the floor, resulting in a completely unique and unified design that wraps the residents up in its warmth, no matter how small it is. A U-shape design like this one is a great way to employ wood in a way that creates a spacious, modern, elegant and distinguished space.
Wood is a material that works with any design style, creating a very warm and cozy kitchen.
When wooden furniture is included in the kitchen, we get a very warm and comfortable space that becomes the ideal meeting place for family and friends.
Regardless of the size of the kitchen, incorporating wooden furniture not only solves the problem of organizing the space as well as creating storage, but you will have a piece of furniture that lasts a lifetime.
Wood in light tones brings a very light, sophisticated and fresh look and feel to a kitchen space. If your kitchen is small, use light wood and white to create a beautiful and spacious design.
As we have seen so far, wood is a material that adapts to any decorative style from rustic to minimalist to vintage to even the most avant-garde design.
Wood is an ecological material that is recyclable and biodegradable. It is very beautiful, bringing a touch of nature into the home. It works incredibly well for aesthetics, texture and its characteristic smell.
Among the advantages of designing a modern kitchen is that with wood, we can change the colour according to our tastes or we can leave it in its natural tone. Everything depends on the decor and design of the space.
There are many options when it comes to including wood in a modern kitchen. One of them is to place cabinets on the walls, right up to the ceilings. This will give your kitchen height and depth while offering you plenty of storage space and ways to organize the cutlery and crockery.
You can also include furniture in places under the work surfaces, maintaining style and harmony with all of the elements of the kitchen.
The exposed structures in the kitchen such as beams, columns and window frames can look spectacular in their natural state.
In this design, we can see how the raw wood works in harmony with the modern style of the accessories and furniture, creating a very balanced look and feel.
If you have the space for a kitchen and dining room to work together in one room, then you can incorporate a beautiful wooden table made from oak, cherry or pine. Each has a different hue and offers the space a unique form of decor.
Wood works together with even the most modern appliances, including stainless steel. This creates a spectacular contrast between the modern shine and the elegance of wood.
Having an island in the kitchen has never been easier, bringing the style of your kitchen to another level of avant-garde. Do you see how this kitchen island brings in a very refreshing look and feel to the space?
Whether it is a professional kitchen island or a piece of furniture that you have adapted, a wooden island is all that you need to have a sophisticated influence on your home.
Wood combines with all sorts of different styles but it also works in harmony with a combination of colours. The concept of having a modern kitchen with vintage notes is simply flawless, as we can see in this example.
A white kitchen can be particularly charming because it evokes a sense of cleanliness, freshness and light. White tones are quite cool however, so warm finishes can add a bit of warmth to them.
Wooden kitchen furniture needs certain treatments to make them resistant to moisture, heat and stains. This can make them slightly expensive.
So why not opt for laminate wooden furniture, which is slightly more cost-effective and incredibly durable?
When we don't have many storage areas in the kitchen, we can use shelves to help us organise the space. Making them from wood is a great option because they also help us to decorate the environment!
Opting for wooden cladding when it comes to the kitchen walls can create quite a spectacular interior design! If these walls also contain built-in appliances, the design will steal your breath away.
Wood is one of the materials that is most appreciated when it comes to minimalist trends so for a kitchen, it is ideal.
As we can see in this image, monochrome and elegance go hand in hand, where simplicity is key.
Concrete is a material that is becoming very popular in recent times, bringing an industrial chic look and feel to the space. In this image, we can see how combined with wood, it creates a very impressive design.
Wooden kitchens don't necessarily have to stay their original, natural colour. They can also be lacquered or painted in your favourite colour.
As we can see in this image, it gives the kitchen a beautiful, vintage air. It also looks exquisite and genuine!
The natural, cozy and warm look of wood can be enhanced in the kitchen by adding beautiful plants or flowers, as we can see in this example. The reddish tones of the wood contrast beautifully with the white plants that hang from the roof.
