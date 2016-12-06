7 decor ideas to give your baby a cheerful welcome

Pregnancy is the best time of someone’s life. It is a time to reflect and plan – a time to make a promise to yourself and your unborn child, a promise to spread colour and cheer and always be there for your child, and to evolve as a parent as you do so. So make the most of your pregnancy by evolving from pregnant to well-prepared. Start by planning and creating the best nursery you possibly can, for the new addition to your family. Check out these tips to spend those nine months preparing for the new baby’s room!
You should choose soft and soothing colours at this stage to appeal to the delicate senses of the child, and keep the bold colours for later, when the child is older with a more active imagination. At this point, the baby will not be able to appreciate something that is too jarring. Hence, it is best to go for pastels on a neutral background.
Ensure that your storage is apt for the small essentials and belongings of the baby even as it remains accessible for you in terms of height. The drawers and cupboards should fit in the tiny clothes and other items easily. Hence, they should be small with just enough space so that you find exactly what you are reaching out for, rather than having to rummage through a large space.
It is important to choose a cabinet that fits everything in and keeps your items organised. This piece should also be a vibrant and good looking addition to the baby’s room.
Use accessories like monogrammed pieces and banners as well as stuffed toys, lamps and dream catchers to do up the space properly for the baby’s delight.
Details like the floor as well as the curtains must be looked after properly so as to create a wholesome statement in the baby’s room. Go for contrast neutral shades, which can be easily maintained. These pieces should also match well with the changing colour schemes. Choose soft rugs and playful mats as well as blinds and patterned curtains.
Imbibe a sense of wonder from day one by putting soft patterns and vivid layers of shapes and figures in your baby’s nursery. Play with patterned rugs and let other shapes adorn the blinds and curtains as well. You can also match these with the knobs and details like the accessories and toys of the room.
This brings us to one of the most important aspects of a baby's room: the toys. Use toys and accessories to create a cheery mood, but make sure that these are safe for the baby. Also keep shelves, bins and other organisers handy so that you can clear up easily.