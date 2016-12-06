7 decor ideas to give your baby a cheerful welcome

Pregnancy is the best time of someone’s life. It is a time to reflect and plan – a time to make a promise to yourself and your unborn child, a promise to spread colour and cheer and always be there for your child, and to evolve as a parent as you do so. So make the most of your pregnancy by evolving from pregnant to well-prepared. Start by planning and creating the best nursery you possibly can, for the new addition to your family. Check out these tips to spend those nine months preparing for the new baby’s room!