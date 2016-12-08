Your browser is out-of-date.

How to create a fabulous foyer in 12 easy steps

Justwords Justwords
Apartment in Kiev. Ukraine, Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
The foyer is your welcome to the world. It is the space into which your guests first set foot. It is also the space where your family arrives and feels at home after a long hard day at work. So it is best to make this a welcoming and utterly inviting space in terms of ambience, aesthetics and functionality. So take a look at these 12 tips to create a dreamy foyer that will always have a warm vibe and stylish aura.

1. ​Artistic space

Entrance Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Viterbo Interior design

Entrance

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

Create a gallery in your foyer with artistic and exclusive pieces. Use lighting to cast a glow over this space. Use unique, quirky coat hangers and artwork for an unforgettable look.

2. ​Cover it with bricks

Kasia & Arek, NaNovo NaNovo Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Bricks Multicolored
NaNovo

NaNovo
NaNovo
NaNovo

You can layer your foyer with brick walls on one side and a wooden floor underfoot to make a warm statement, which is also rustic chic. Use modern furniture for a minimalism-inspired eclectic look in such a space and let some industrial style lighting do the rest of the talking.

​3. Mirrored beauty

Warszawa - Al. Wilanowska, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Use one wall to house a pattern of mirrors or a simple unhindered sheet of the same. This will make the space wear a look of understated drama even as it will look expansive. Keep the floors and other walls simple.

4. Minimalism at its best

DOM W MAGADALENCE, INSPACE INSPACE Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
INSPACE

INSPACE
INSPACE
INSPACE

This foyer has a minimalist soul, which shows up in a pattern of textures on a few drawers in the predominantly white space as well as the tree style whimsical coat hanger

5. ​Chic and industrial

Dom w Falentach , 3deko 3deko Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
3deko

3deko
3deko
3deko

The sleek industrial look comes with a play of glossy and matte textures in a single colour. A neutral rug and lots of white lights can be used to highlight the space. Use a bench for shoes with a rod for coats above.

​6. An unusual pop of colour

Dom w Wilanowie , 3deko 3deko Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
3deko

3deko
3deko
3deko

This grand looking lobby with its heavy end table and ornate mirror gets a pop of colour, thanks to the unusual blue door and the recessed panels within the ceiling, which throw light on the rest of the area.

​7. Get quirky

Proyecto Residencial en Marbella, Estudio Reverso Estudio Reverso Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Estudio Reverso

Estudio Reverso
Estudio Reverso
Estudio Reverso

This rather serious looking foyer with marble flooring and brown elements gets a vibrant touch with the whimsical stripes painted on the bureau.

​8. A royal look

Sian Kitchener homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Sian Kitchener homify

Sian Kitchener homify
Sian Kitchener homify
Sian Kitchener homify

This large mirror fixed in a wooden and the velvet bench do all the talking in the marble inlay and gilded foyer. The sky light adds to the aura of the space.

9. ​Log cabin vibe

homify Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The sleek rendition of the traditional log cabin has left this foyer in the warmth of wood with modern finishes.

10. ​Hall of fame

H's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

This wooden foyer has been dressed up with belongings that speak volumes of the personality of the home owners. The spotlight on top as well as the low platform bench below also contribute to the sophistication of this place

​11. A personal touch

Трёхкомнатная квартира «Fresh Color» в г. Нижний Новгород, Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio

Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio
Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio
Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio

You can add pictures on a stenciled tree in the foyer to add a personal touch to the space

​13. An open foyer

Apartment in Kiev. Ukraine, Diff.Studio Diff.Studio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Diff.Studio

Diff.Studio
Diff.Studio
Diff.Studio

This foyer leads visitors straight into the main hall of the home and makes it all seem like one connected and expansive space. Here is another list of ideas that might interest you - 7 signs that indicate your home is begging for a reno!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments

