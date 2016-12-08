How to create a fabulous foyer in 12 easy steps

The foyer is your welcome to the world. It is the space into which your guests first set foot. It is also the space where your family arrives and feels at home after a long hard day at work. So it is best to make this a welcoming and utterly inviting space in terms of ambience, aesthetics and functionality. So take a look at these 12 tips to create a dreamy foyer that will always have a warm vibe and stylish aura.