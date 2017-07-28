Dream house: The family home that's mathematically magical

Today, we have an incredible home to show you that takes cube-shaped housing to a whole new level!

Designed by professionals Marty Hauser AG, this square home plays with the ideas of subtractions and additions, working with the space available to them.

There is also a combination of wood and traditional white plastered walls, which makes for a very modern and contemporary look and feel.

We will also see how the interior spaces spill out onto the exterior spaces, creating a beautiful synergy between the two. This synergy takes place throughout the home on the bottom level and the upper level.

You will really get a sense of how this home plays with subtraction and addition, using space as the mathematics problem!

Are you interested to see more?