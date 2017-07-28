Dream house: The family home that's mathematically magical

Today, we have an incredible home to show you that takes cube-shaped housing to a whole new level!
Designed by professionals Marty Hauser AG, this square home plays with the ideas of subtractions and additions, working with the space available to them.
There is also a combination of wood and traditional white plastered walls, which makes for a very modern and contemporary look and feel.
We will also see how the interior spaces spill out onto the exterior spaces, creating a beautiful synergy between the two. This synergy takes place throughout the home on the bottom level and the upper level.
You will really get a sense of how this home plays with subtraction and addition, using space as the mathematics problem!
Are you interested to see more?
From the get go, we can see how the cube-like structure features open spaces and missing pieces, creating a very unique and contemporary design that is simply spectacular.
The facade is predominantly white with wooden features, which adds a slightly warm and rustic touch to the minimalist design.
We can see that strong connection between the interior and exterior, with the lower level of the home opening up onto the gorgeous garden and the upper level opening up onto a sheltered balcony. This allows the family to really enjoy the beautiful surrounds!
The interior is homely and warm with a neutral colour palette and light, wooden floors.
The living room features two cozy sofas, including a day bed, which allow the residents to relax and enjoy a good book or some music. A bookshelf keeps the books neatly on display, bringing charm and personality to the room.
The walls in this space are very unique and look like they are made from raw concrete. This creates a very industrial chic look and feel. The earthy tones create an interior design that is soothing and peaceful, cocooning the family and friends in its warmth.
If you read enough homify, you know that it is all about the detail.
Here we come across a very unique lamp, which drops down from the ceiling. It is shaped liked a diamond, with wood as the predominant material.
This is a wonderful example of how functionality and design can collide!
Tip: Add some bright, colourful and patterned cushions to a space like this to breathe a bit of life and charm into it.
The staircase in this home is also a wonderful example of how function and design can work in harmony.
Especially if you want a more minimalist design, rather utilize the most functional of items in your home as ways to bring trend and style to the space.
The staircase is a great way to achieve this, serving more purpose than just getting residents between levels.
In this case, the designers have opted for a concrete foundation with smooth, wooden stairs. This creates a very appealing design that is subtle, yet sophisticated.
Have a look at these 13 staircases you have to see to believe for inspiration.
From this angle, we can see how the large glass windows and doors create a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
The dining space is completely illuminated by the sunshine that flows through the windows. The interior space is bathed in natural light!
The dining room also features a gorgeous little table and chairs, which look like antiques. This creates a wonderful balance between more traditional decor items and more modern and sophisticated decor items.
Do you see how a little pot plant on the table brings a touch of nature into the home? This is a very subtle way to add some natural decor to the home.
The bathroom is one of our favorite rooms in the house with its very bold and bright yellow floor!
The designers have managed to pull off this design because they've opted for a neutral colour palette throughout the rest of the space.
The rest of the bathroom is also very simple and minimalist with only the most functional of items on display. Don't you love the very contemporary tub?
We end our tour on the landing of the second floor, which features a very light and open space.
The designers have opted for glass balustrades, which create a transparent barrier between the two spaces. The designers have tried to make this home as open plan as possible.
We can also see how the wooden floors contrast beautifully with the concrete walls, creating a home that is a wonderful mix of materials. This look and feel works because of the natural light that flows into the space.
If you've enjoyed this home, you'll love this cool cube home in the woods.