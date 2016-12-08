A modern mountain home for the whole family

Built on a hill, the home has taken shape with several different levels of various heights and floor plans. The top level sits right under the angled roof, with a wide open common room occupying what is technically attic space. Perhaps most notable in this room is the large, square fireplace that is open on all four sides, with a unique suspended chimney that allows guests to enjoy 360 degrees of fireside warmth. Also notable in this space is the rich, majestic aesthetic, present in the burgundy tones that characterize the upholstery, as well as the various natural furs found on the floor and bench.

