Home Building: This man cave lives up to its name!

The design may be box-like, but this finished product is far from basic! The cement frame as been covered in smooth, vertical wooden planks, with a polished wooden deck extending far beyond the front door of the cave. The structure has been given an exceptionally large door, one that takes up almost the entire front wall, joining the indoor and outdoor spaces in an open design.

The structure has been flanked by tall wooden fences in two different designs, offering an additional degree of privacy for this backyard escape. These fences create convenient wind blocker for the waterproof deck furniture that's been added to the patio, and they also contribute an exotic, energetic ambience with their glowing yellow lights.