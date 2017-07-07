Home Building: This man cave lives up to its name!

In this unique homify tour, you'll see the construction and finished product of a project that architects from Samuel Kendall Associates Limited have appropriately dubbed the
Garden Studio Man Cave. This small stone structure sits in the garden of a UK home and houses both a home study and entertainment facility, offering an escape into its own little world.
This man cave is a unique detached structure with both work and play functionality – it may come as no surprise, then, that the cave originates from a bespoke (made to order) design. There are no formulas for this creative backyard project! Here, you can see the construction of the cement framework of the man cave as the project has begins to take shape.
Some man caves are created out of thin air by hanging a sign on a basement door, denoting the pool table and bean bag chairs beyond as the
Man Cave. This structure actually takes on a surprisingly cave-like shape, truly living up to its name. This simple design uses a long rectilinear shape to fit in the backyard, with the wider end designed to house the entertainment area and deck, and the narrower end offering a more focused environment for work.
The design may be box-like, but this finished product is far from basic! The cement frame as been covered in smooth, vertical wooden planks, with a polished wooden deck extending far beyond the front door of the cave. The structure has been given an exceptionally large door, one that takes up almost the entire front wall, joining the indoor and outdoor spaces in an open design.
The structure has been flanked by tall wooden fences in two different designs, offering an additional degree of privacy for this backyard escape. These fences create convenient wind blocker for the waterproof deck furniture that's been added to the patio, and they also contribute an exotic, energetic ambience with their glowing yellow lights.
Entering the man cave from the patio, you first encounter this modern and stylish lounge, where you find a high quality stereo system, TV, and even a wall-mounted fireplace. However luxurious the details, the decor is far from overdone, offering a range of grayish blue tones to mix with washed out yellow and brown. A contrast wall in a dark charcoal serves to anchor the room, balancing out the distribution of deep, almost-black objects throughout the space.
You'll see that there's plenty of firewood on the bottom of the shelves that subtly suggest a division of the room into its two main sections. Looking past the generous assortment of liquor bottles displayed on the shelf, the study enjoys a more private, less decorated environment for getting down to work.
Looking for stylish entertainment room ideas? Have a look at this ideabook: Blockbuster home theatres that blow you away