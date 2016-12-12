Watch for these home decor trends in 2017

Gray already came into the spotlight in 2016, and during 2017 this colour will see some new reiterations. Look for colour schemes that incorporate various shades of grey from a light smoke to a rich charcoal. Debating between a hi-gloss and an eggshell finish for your paint job? The new year brings a focus on materials with a matte finish.

Also at the center of the interior design scene, warm terracotta tones balanced with cooler splashes of blue and white will be trending; tastes are also shifting towards pink and coral as well as gold.