What's cooking in these classic kitchens?

Leigh Leigh
Fallowfield | Traditional English Country Kitchen, Davonport Davonport Kitchen Wood Green
Loading admin actions …

Our houses are constantly changing. Over the years, styles come and go and what once might have been innovative and modern has shifted to a rather classic design.

classic kitchen can be incredibly timeless, stunning and beneficial to the functionality of this space. You can end up with a look and feel that simply cannot be replicated. 

What defines this style: a simple colour palette, panelled cabinets, marble,  ornate carpentry. In this article,  homify has curated 10 unique classic kitchens. Each one is exceptional and remarkable in terms of style and practicality.

As you explore these designs, you may even find your dream kitchen!

Maybe classic is the only way to go after all…

1. Feels like home

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Kitchen Wood
Davonport

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

This kitchen combines a modern, rustic and classic look and feel.

What makes this kitchen a true classic, however, is how space and light are given free reign. Design professional, Davonport, has also gone for a very natural feeling. This is a robust atmosphere that is very free.

The highlight of the space is the large and beautiful kitchen island, made of wood as well as the large white cabinets featured throughout the kitchen space.

This is also an interactive space where the family can come together and enjoy each other's company at all times of the day.

2. A modern twist

Klassieke Keukens, Designed By David Designed By David Kitchen
Designed By David

Designed By David
Designed By David
Designed By David

This classic kitchen is characterized by a very grand design with some traditional elements. Do we detect a bit of English and French influences?

The large hood that rests above the stove is very striking while the deep and strong colours of the cabinets combine beautifully with the soft tones above them. 

The abundance of natural light gives this classic kitchen a modern twist.

3. Subtle and stylish

Riva wit satijnlak, Eiland de Wild Keukens Eiland de Wild Keukens Kitchen
Eiland de Wild Keukens

Eiland de Wild Keukens
Eiland de Wild Keukens
Eiland de Wild Keukens

This small kitchen is incredibly graceful.

While some of us immediately picture an old Victorian-style kitchen when it comes to a classic cooking space, there are others of us who think of this!

Beautiful white cabinets have been installed in this space to create unity as well as a clean and classic look and feel. 

Do you see how by implementing one colour in the design, a very striking kitchen can be achieved?

This minimalist design also leaves little room for too much detail or decor, apart from the most functional. No frills makes for a very easy-to-use kitchen space.

4. Lots of detail

Дизайн квартиры в Новомосковске, Алина Насонова Алина Насонова Kitchen
Алина Насонова

Алина Насонова
Алина Насонова
Алина Насонова

If minimalist isn't for you, you can also include lots of details and accessories in your classic kitchen.

In this image we come across a kitchen with gold finishes, a marble counter as well as a glamorous mirror on the ceiling. The white porcelain features also feel quite fragile, evoking the feeling of luxury.

This is not a kitchen that you want to leave a mess in! You also feel like you should only eat in it on special occasions.

This is a wonderful example of how classic cuisine can be of very high quality.

5. The classic restaurant

Tillingham | A Classic Family Kitchen Davonport Kitchen White
Davonport

Tillingham | A Classic Family Kitchen

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

This wide and grand kitchen island makes this classic space feel like a restaurant!

The design seems to be inspired by a country house, where the white cabinets fit perfectly with the deep black counter tops. Symmetry is also created throughout. 

This high quality space also alludes to more than just a culinary experience. It features a gorgeous wine fridge as well as a big oven where dinners for family and friends (and some!) can be cooked.

This is truly a kitchen for those who are passionate about cuisine as well as entertaining friends and family.

6. A softer character

Dom w Bielicach, Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz Kitchen
Gzowska&amp;Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz

Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz
Gzowska&amp;Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz
Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz

The classic kitchen design leaves a trace in every house! Whether it is a grand country house, positioned among the trees or in a big city, classic elements always shine through.

In this image, we can see how a classic design can sometimes be in the detail. The handles on the cabinets in this space are made of cast iron, which add a bit of a rough touch to the smooth, white cupboards and cabinets. 

There is also a lot of natural light in this space, which creates a very gentle and appealing kitchen space.

7. Good chaos

Manoir du Cleuyou, architektur-photos.de architektur-photos.de Kitchen
architektur-photos.de

architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de

A mix of styles is often a spot on decision!

In this image, we come across rustic influences but a very classical foundation. They work seamlessly together.

The raw and gritty industrial edge gives a young and dynamic feel to the classic kitchen. Two styles like this really can work in harmony with one another.

It's like beautifully orchestrated chaos, resulting in a very fun and inspiring kitchen area!

8. Lovely and theatrical

Fallowfield | Traditional English Country Kitchen Davonport Kitchen Wood Green
Davonport

Fallowfield | Traditional English Country Kitchen

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

This classic kitchen brings a little bit of colour and charm to the home. The designers have gone for a soft, mint green for the cabinets, drawers and shelves, which works beautifully with the dark wooden floors. 

This slightly more theatrical look can make for a very appealing design!

9. A serene kitchen

Classic Kitchen Design NAKED Kitchens Kitchen
NAKED Kitchens

Classic Kitchen Design

NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens

An open and spacious design seems to be the standard for a classic kitchen.

In this simple design, we come across everything that we could possibly need in this space. It features an oven, a stove, a sink and a gorgeous kitchen island, which the family can relax around. The large wooden stools make for the perfect addition to the space!

Do you see how clean and simple this room is? You don't need anything unnecessary in your classic kitchen!

If you've enjoyed the variety of kitchen islands you've seen throughout this article, have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for more inspiration!

Would you opt for a classic kitchen?

