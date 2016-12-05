What's cooking in these classic kitchens?

Our houses are constantly changing. Over the years, styles come and go and what once might have been innovative and modern has shifted to a rather classic design.

A classic kitchen can be incredibly timeless, stunning and beneficial to the functionality of this space. You can end up with a look and feel that simply cannot be replicated.

What defines this style: a simple colour palette, panelled cabinets, marble, ornate carpentry. In this article, homify has curated 10 unique classic kitchens. Each one is exceptional and remarkable in terms of style and practicality.

As you explore these designs, you may even find your dream kitchen!

Maybe classic is the only way to go after all…