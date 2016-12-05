50 shades of grey reveals a stunning family home

Today, we are going to travel to Germany where we will come across an exceptional modern and minimalist home that will prove to you just easily design and functionality go hand in hand.

Design professionals Neugebauer Architecture BDA have truly played with space in this exceptional design, integrating different areas of the home with unbelievable results.

The entrance to the home is also worth noting, as we will see in a minute.

You'll also love the classic, stylish, light and practical interior design, which is enhanced by the abundance of natural light that flows through the large windows.

Let's take a look!