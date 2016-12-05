50 shades of grey reveals a stunning family home

Today, we are going to travel to Germany where we will come across an exceptional modern and minimalist home that will prove to you just easily design and functionality go hand in hand.
Design professionals Neugebauer Architecture BDA have truly played with space in this exceptional design, integrating different areas of the home with unbelievable results.
The entrance to the home is also worth noting, as we will see in a minute.
You'll also love the classic, stylish, light and practical interior design, which is enhanced by the abundance of natural light that flows through the large windows.
Let's take a look!
From the outside, we can see how the designers have gone for quite a solid architectural structure with a sleek and elegant grey facade.
They have softened the heaviness of the house by playing with spaces, pulling out chunks of the facade and replacing them with large glass windows and doors.
We can see that there is a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces. The living area spills out onto a wooden deck and terrace, complete with stylish and durable furniture where the family can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.
Don't you love how the second level protrudes over the terrace area, sheltering the terrace?
From the street, the home looks private but incredibly stylish. The designers have employed different shades of grey, which packs quite a punch. These tones also contrast beautifully with the lush and well-designed green front garden.
Your front garden can really enhance your facade, which is why it's important to put some thought into the design. Do you see how the green trees and plants have been interspersed with white pebbles and large boulders? This is so simple yet sophisticated!
The garage is positioned on the left of the house and is sheltered, keeping the car safe from any extreme weather conditions!
If we head back to the back garden, we can see how the wooden terrace spills out onto another very well-organised garden.
At the end of the garden, we come across a little shed where wood has been piled up in a neat display. This brings a rustic touch to the bathroom, while doubling up as a functional element.
We can also see how the large glass windows and doors create a transparent barrier between the interior and exterior spaces, opening the home up so that it seems that much bigger and more spacious.
The designers have also added pot plants to the interior space, ensuring the connection to nature continues into the home.
The entrance of a home is very important because it is the first impression that people will get of your style and tastes.
This entrance features a wonderful balance between functional and trendy. A simple wooden bench has been placed along the the window, where friends and families can rest while they take off their shoes or put their scarves or hats back on.
There is also plenty of light in this space, which makes for a very warm and welcoming look and feel. The glass windows frame the beautiful surrounds, which means that there is little need for too much other decor or design. With this simple and minimalist design, we can see that sometimes less is more.
The interior of the home features a neutral colour palette, including light wooden floors and white walls. There is also a very cozy white and beige L-shaped sofa in this room and a cushy cream rug. This cocoons the residents in warmth and homeliness!
We can also see how natural light plays a big role in the living area, creating a very light and bright interior design.
A bookcase has been embedded in the wall, creating more than enough space for storing books, a television and even the wood for the fireplace, without taking up an inch of floor space.
In this image, we can see how an open plan design ensures that the rooms flow into one another. This creates a beautiful, spacious and expansive interior design. It also makes for a very interactive environment where family and friends can chat to each other no matter where they are in the house.
You'll also notice the very stylish and trendy fireplace in the corner of the room. This is a great example of how design and functionality collide.
Another great example is the solid wooden staircase, which makes for a very appealing look and feel.
This little bathroom may be small, but its so stylish and trendy that you don't even notice!
This space features the same grey shades that we saw on the outside of the home as well as very modern features. Couldn't you imagine relaxing in this tub with a glass of wine?
The large window allows you to enjoy views of the sky and the garden from this room without compromising on your privacy.
Remember that your home is an extension of who you are so don't be afraid to include items that speak to your personality. A train set, for example, adds a lovely sense of charm in a home and gives the kids something to play with too!
This room also shows us how nothing has been included in this space except the most functional. Again, this is another example of how less is more.
