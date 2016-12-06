The home that transforms from cramped to creative

Today, we are going to explore a house room by room and see how fabulous design professionals Emmme Studio have transformed every single one into an incredible, modern and attractive space.

This home was in desperate need of a make-over. As you'll soon find out, it was very old-fashioned and outdated. There was no style or appeal left.

Yet these designers breathed new life into every single corner of this fabulous renovated home, showing just how much hope exists if you have the right expert on your side.

What you will also notice, however, is how simple the new home looks. The spaces were redesigned to be more social and interactive, at the family's request. The family loves to cook together, so the home needed to work for them both functionally and aesthetically.

You'll love this creative and functional solution!