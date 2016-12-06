The family home that's all about comfort and style

Today, we are truly going to explore the balance between function and style.
This family home, designed by professionals Architekturburo Reinberg Ztgesmbh, is comfortable and cozy yet sophisticated and elegant all at the same time.
As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see how the exterior facade is incredibly modern and sleek, while the interior is far more practical and homely.
Family is one of the most important things in the world so you want your family home to be a haven! The designers have hit the nail on the head with this design, ticking all of the right boxes.
Let's take a look!
From the exterior, we can see how minimalist and modern this home is.
The double-storey design is gorgeous with different shades of wood used throughout the exterior facade. The home takes on a cube-shape design with a flat roof, while large glass windows create a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
The wooden facade makes for an earthy and warm look and feel, which is even more striking when it is snowing. Don't you love the contrasting tones?
If we look at the home a little closer, we can see how the different types of wood used for the facade also bring a mix of textures to the exterior design. They complement the large panels of glass that we see throughout the design too.
The upper level of the home spills out onto balcony spaces, which creates the perfect area for the family to relax and enjoy the sunshine. A little table and chairs allows this area to be used for dining, enjoying cups of coffee or even just reading a good book.
We can also see how striking the flat roof is, neatly packaging the home beneath it.
From this angle, we can see how the large glass windows and doors spread right across the facade. This allows natural light to flow into the interior space while offering the family panoramic views of the surrounds.
The designers have also placed blinds across all of the windows, which can be shut if the family need a bit more privacy or even some shade. Blinds and curtains are a wonderful way to control light, while offering an interior space a bit of design and decor.
From this side of the home, we can also see that it looks a bit darker than the other side of the facade. These darker tones change the whole look and feel of the design!
From the inside of the home, we can see how impressive the large glass windows and doors are. They truly allow the living area access to beautiful, panoramic views.
The dining room flows into the living room in a gorgeous, open plan design. This makes for a very social and interactive family space.
We can also see that the furniture is simple and classic. There is no need for too many bells or whistles in this family home.
The designers have scattered pot plants around the interior space, creating a very refreshing and natural form of decor. Fresh flowers in a vase also do the trick!
Remember that you want your home to feel fresh and serene at all times. Natural materials or plants and flowers can connect it to nature, instantly giving it that oasis ambiance.
Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials for more inspiration.
From this angle, we can see how some wooden cladding has been used in the interior design, bringing some warmth and charm to the look and feel.
There are also some bright and bold pieces of furniture, which bring colour, charm and a little fun to the living area. This is truly a family home!
Remember that you can afford to have a little bit of fun with your interiors. Opt for a bright or patterned piece of furniture here or there, which will enhance but not overwhelm the space.
We end off our tour on the delightful staircase. This wooden design is very simple and savvy, showing how sometimes less can be so much more.
Wood is the most effective material for a staircase as its durable and looks beautiful too!
Have a look at these wooden staircases that wow for more inspiration.
We can also see how a bookshelf on the landing provides the perfect platform for keeping decor items on display. This is a classic, timeless and elegant piece of furniture that combines functionality and style.
If you've enjoyed this home, you'll love these five perfect houses for a family!