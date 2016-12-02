10 festive trees to fill your home with Christmas cheer

Can you believe it’s December already? Maybe you’re an eager beaver and have already dug out the seasonal decor boxes and festooned your home with festivity.
For many of us who are procrastinating, we have an ideabook for you filled with tree inspiration for you to use this December. Whether you’re going all out this year or just want to dabble in the seasonal decor, we have a look for your home.
A tree that looks like it’s blanketed in snow is a glamourous twist on a classic look. This one is accessorized with the palest shades of pink and blue. Tree goals!
Sprinkle your bookshelf or dining table with tiny trees to bring darling festivity to your home. We love this understated look combined with pinecones scattered on the table.
Take a look at this incredible plank wood DIY project! This is simple to make with recycled wood. It’s a great way to be festive and unique this December.
Here’s a smaller version of the plank tree made with sticks! Piecing some wood together and stringing lights on it can be done in 30 minutes or less and creates a statement piece in your home this season.
Check out this ladder that’s covered in decorations! If you don’t want to give up space in your home for a tree, this is a classy alternative to still get a chance to show off your favourite ornaments. Talk to a professional on homify if you have any questions about getting more style in your home.
This time of year grocery stores are selling small potted “trees” made of lavender or rosemary plants. It’s the perfect solution for those who want a subtle tree!
This is a bold and elegant look for any home. A wire frame tree still holds a few ornaments without overtaking the whole room. Since you can see through the tree it keeps the space free and open.
We weren’t going to leave out this style from our ideabook! You only get one month a year to have a tree up so why not go big and make the most of it. This tree is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face this December.
Carefully folded paper stars comprise this simple tree. This is a great DIY project if you’re good at origami! Looks great in the living room or dining room.
European cultures have long had the Advent calendar as a staple of their December homes. Each day of December, you get a little chocolate! Instead of a plain boxed one from the supermarket, why not make your own and start a tradition?
Thanks for reading our list of festive trees for the home this December! There are so many beautiful options for the home. Next you should check out our feature on decorating your home with wood for more ideas on decorating for the season.