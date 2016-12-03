A cozy and ecofriendly cottage to adore

When the owners first bought this beach cottage, they transformed the house. It was updated to be completely energy efficient using environmentally friendly materials. The home was also enlarged so that they could enjoy more space in this holiday cottage near the sea. The result is a gorgeous beach cottage that’s inspiring us to book off vacation days!

This French beach cottage with its dramatic pitched roof is anything but ordinary. There is a natural wood terrace on the facade to let you enjoy the fresh sea air from your home. The raised main floor of the home provides excellent views of the surrounding land. The mixed levels of the home make it look dynamic and intriguing. We love the wood shutters because they mix traditional and modern elements. Ready for a tour?