6 ways to cheer up your foyer for Christmas

Interior designers know that your home decor is about more than simply creating a visual still life in your home – it's about fostering those fleeting moments of emotion that you experience as you enter, explore, and exit from a room as well. The holidays will be bringing a rush of emotion through your front door as family and friends stop by for a friendly visit – make sure your foyer offers up a hearty dose of Christmas cheer to make their entrance to your home extra special!
Start the holiday magic before your guests even walk through the door! A first impression begins far before they ring the doorbell, starting with the moment they turn into your driveway, park their car, and walk along your sidewalk. Greet your guests with glowing candles, a wreathe on the door, or even a simple array of decorative pinecones like the ones shown here on this stone patio.
Your entrance doesn't have to say everything, but it should say one thing very clearly. Create a focal point that occupies center stage, whether it's a sparkling chandelier, a Christmas tree placed at the end of the hall, or even a life-size statue of Santa Claus. Whatever your decorating style, attempt to see your home from an outsider's point of view. Leave your house, walk back in through your front door, and take note of the objects your eyes are drawn to first. If they're drawn to a shoe rack overflowing with footwear, some rearranging is in order!
Holiday gathering with family can be overwhelming, but that's not always a bad thing. Let your decor create a magical experience from the moment your guests enter your home by pulling out all the tricks and whistles. When in doubt, opt for generous and abundant displays rather than sparsely adorned ones. This setup is an excellent example of a holiday getup that's abundantly decorated without becoming too
kitschy or weighed down with frills and baubles that confuse the senses rather than delight them.
If you have time to make your decorations yourself, this is always a great way to give your guests a taste of your own talents and personal style. Having an interesting, handmade piece on display as your guests enter your home will get conversation flowing from the start.
Another great way to greet guests with personality-infused decor is to hang up ornaments and decorations that you've made as a family. Children get especially excited about they holidays, and they make for excellent little elves when it comes to getting creative with holiday decor! Turn the decoration of the foyer into a children's project, and you'll be amazed with the creative and colorful results.
Depending on your foyer style, you might have a hallway where a coat closet, staircase, or shoe rack can be found before entering the larger rooms of the home. Make the experience of walking through the entrance hallway into a cheerful and seasonal experience by dressing up your walls with a wall sticker, framed quote, or other holiday saying. This wall sticker is a good temporary decor option that greets guests with a sense of humour and fun. To set the tone for a more classic, traditional occasion, opt for simple phrases like
Twas the night before Christmas or simply,
Noel. For a festive tone, try using words from festive Christmas carols. If you've got an international crowd, make everyone feel welcome by incorporating sayings from various cultural celebrations surrounding the holidays.
