Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 ways to cheer up your foyer for Christmas

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Barn Conversion, Vanessa Rhodes Interiors Vanessa Rhodes Interiors Living room
Loading admin actions …

Interior designers know that your home decor is about more than simply creating a visual still life in your home – it's about fostering those fleeting moments of emotion that you experience as you enter, explore, and exit from a room as well. The holidays will be bringing a rush of emotion through your front door as family and friends stop by for a friendly visit – make sure your foyer offers up a hearty dose of Christmas cheer to make their entrance to your home extra special!

​1. Dress up your doorstep

Bag of 12 kindle cone firelighters Hunter Gatherer Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Hunter Gatherer

Bag of 12 kindle cone firelighters

Hunter Gatherer
Hunter Gatherer
Hunter Gatherer

Start the holiday magic before your guests even walk through the door! A first impression begins far before they ring the doorbell, starting with the moment they turn into your driveway, park their car, and walk along your sidewalk. Greet your guests with glowing candles, a wreathe on the door, or even a simple array of decorative pinecones like the ones shown here on this stone patio.

1. Create a focal point

Room Set with the Christmas Tree and Blue Sofa Vanessa Rhodes Interiors Living room
Vanessa Rhodes Interiors

Room Set with the Christmas Tree and Blue Sofa

Vanessa Rhodes Interiors
Vanessa Rhodes Interiors
Vanessa Rhodes Interiors

Your entrance doesn't have to say everything, but it should say one thing very clearly. Create a focal point that occupies center stage, whether it's a sparkling chandelier, a Christmas tree placed at the end of the hall, or even a life-size statue of Santa Claus. Whatever your decorating style, attempt to see your home from an outsider's point of view. Leave your house, walk back in through your front door, and take note of the objects your eyes are drawn to first. If they're drawn to a shoe rack overflowing with footwear, some rearranging is in order!

​3. Opt for opulence

Peace at Christmas wreath decoration wall sticker Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Vinyl Impression

Peace at Christmas wreath decoration wall sticker

Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression

Holiday gathering with family can be overwhelming, but that's not always a bad thing. Let your decor create a magical experience from the moment your guests enter your home by pulling out all the tricks and whistles. When in doubt, opt for generous and abundant displays rather than sparsely adorned ones. This setup is an excellent example of a holiday getup that's abundantly decorated without becoming too kitschy or weighed down with frills and baubles that confuse the senses rather than delight them.

​4. Personalize it

Arreglos navideños, XMAS (Christmas) XMAS (Christmas) HouseholdAccessories & decoration
XMAS (Christmas)

Arreglos navideños

XMAS (Christmas)
XMAS (Christmas)
XMAS (Christmas)

If you have time to make your decorations yourself, this is always a great way to give your guests a taste of your own talents and personal style. Having an interesting, handmade piece on display as your guests enter your home will get conversation flowing from the start.

​5. Decorate with family crafts

Das Zuhause im Weihnachts-Look, diewohnblogger diewohnblogger Living roomAccessories & decoration
diewohnblogger

diewohnblogger
diewohnblogger
diewohnblogger

Another great way to greet guests with personality-infused decor is to hang up ornaments and decorations that you've made as a family. Children get especially excited about they holidays, and they make for excellent little elves when it comes to getting creative with holiday decor! Turn the decoration of the foyer into a children's project, and you'll be amazed with the creative and colorful results.

​6. Set the tone with words

Christmas rules decoration wall stickers Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos Grey
Vinyl Impression

Christmas rules decoration wall stickers

Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression

Depending on your foyer style, you might have a hallway where a coat closet, staircase, or shoe rack can be found before entering the larger rooms of the home. Make the experience of walking through the entrance hallway into a cheerful and seasonal experience by dressing up your walls with a wall sticker, framed quote, or other holiday saying. This wall sticker is a good temporary decor option that greets guests with a sense of humour and fun. To set the tone for a more classic, traditional occasion, opt for simple phrases like Twas the night before Christmas or simply, Noel. For a festive tone, try using words from festive Christmas carols. If you've got an international crowd, make everyone feel welcome by incorporating sayings from various cultural celebrations surrounding the holidays.

Looking for more holiday decorating ideas? Your fireplace is bound to sit front and center during holiday gatherings. Get fireplace inspiration from this ideabook: 10 fabulous fireplaces to warm up your home

A modern family home that you'll learn a ton from
What do you think of these foyer decor ideas? Comment below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks