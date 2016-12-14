6 ways to cheer up your foyer for Christmas

Depending on your foyer style, you might have a hallway where a coat closet, staircase, or shoe rack can be found before entering the larger rooms of the home. Make the experience of walking through the entrance hallway into a cheerful and seasonal experience by dressing up your walls with a wall sticker, framed quote, or other holiday saying. This wall sticker is a good temporary decor option that greets guests with a sense of humour and fun. To set the tone for a more classic, traditional occasion, opt for simple phrases like Twas the night before Christmas or simply, Noel . For a festive tone, try using words from festive Christmas carols. If you've got an international crowd, make everyone feel welcome by incorporating sayings from various cultural celebrations surrounding the holidays.

