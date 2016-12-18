Delightful decor ideas for the 12 Days of Christmas

The 12 Days of Christmas is more that just a fun (and very lengthy) holiday tune – in fact, it was created as a way for children to remember important elements of Catholic tradition by using objects to symbolize concepts and important religious figures.

Likewise, you can create a modern adaptation of this song by decorating your home with a 12 days of Christmas scheme. While you can't bring ten maids a-milking into your living room, you can still follow a creative, numbered theme that uses repetition to create interesting displays. In this idea book, you'll find ideas for craft items or purchased items that won't cost a fortune and that are easy to duplicate – after all, you'll end up with 75 items total when all is said and done!

Holiday visitors – and especially their children – will have fun finding the themed objects throughout the living room (in fact, some people create small scavenger hunts for the kids using a 12 days of Christmas theme). What your objects symbolize is completely up to you – have fun decorating with this seasonal theme!