6 tips to make your Christmas tree last longer

Before you even strap it to the top of your car, it's very important to make sure that your tree is of high quality and comes from a well respected origin. If you choose to buy a cheap tree that hasn't received proper care and and handling, no matter how well you take care of it, it's not going to last as long as a tree that's been well cared for from the start. If possible, buy your Christmas tree from a small nursery, or from a gardener or farmer who specializes in seasonal plants or the cultivation of fir.

When evaluating a tree, use your senses:

To verify that the tree is fresh, lightly comb the branches with your hand: if only a few needles fall for the ground, the fir tree is in good health. If you notice a large sprinkling of pine needles on the ground, find a different tree. It's important to remember, though, that all conifers tend to lose some needles as part of their natural growth cycle, even when they are healthy.

Also, be sure that your fir is characterized by a bright green color and gives off a strong evergreen scent.