Warm up: Choose the best fireplace for your home

Canadian winters can last a long, long time! It’s worth investing in a fireplace that you’ll love to use on those chilly days. Getting toasty by the fire is one of our favourite past times in the winter. The fireside becomes a cozy retreat that draws a family together as the snow falls outside.
Today we will share with you fireplace ideas that we are loving this season. With so many different styles, you’re sure to find one on our list that’s perfect for your home. You can let homify connect you with professionals if you need help getting the perfect fireplace in your home.
Since this is a large living room there’s enough space to have an oversized statement fireplace. A fireplace without a mantle is a sleek look. The stone wall of the fireplace divides the room, elegantly separating the dining and living areas.
A fireplace like this is captivating. Heatproof glass with a metal frame surround the fire and create a truly modern look.
We love how a this fireplace doesn’t take up much space in the home. When a fireplace dominates a room, it looks a like a waste of space in the hot summer months. Sometimes its better to have a minimalistic fireplace that looks good in every season.
There’s nothing like having an old school wood burning fireplace in your home. Sure, it takes more effort to take care of. Surely though, the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. The sounds of crackling, the intoxicating aromas of smoky wood, and the unfiltered glow of open flames can’t be beat by a gas fireplace. If you’re willing to put in the work, a fireplace like this is a great investment in your home.
When you have a fireplace with a classic shape and mantle, the room just lets you know that you’re at home. The mantle is the perfect place to display your favourite decor pieces and heirlooms.
The wall above the fireplace is also an excellent place to hang artwork, photos, and decor. The mantle helps create a frame for the items on display!
When you imagine a fireplace, you’re probably thinking of a rustic one like this. Having a fireplace with roughly hewn stones and wood beams brings nature into your home. The thick plaster on the walls helps make the interior feel like a charming farmhouse. If you are someone who loves the classics, then this is the perfect inspiration for you!
A gas fireplace is a clean and simple solution in a home where you don’t want to focus too much on the fire but want to enjoy its warmth and glow. Gas fireplaces are great because they come in a broad range of styles and are cost-effective. High tech gas fireplaces can even boost energy efficiency!
No matter the style of fireplace you go for, there’s no doubt that it gives your house the special touch in winter that makes it a home. Thanks for reading our fireplace guide! For more wintery inspiration, check out our feature on getting up close with log cabins and 9 ways to feature your fireplace this winter. Stay cozy!