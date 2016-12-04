Warm up: Choose the best fireplace for your home

Canadian winters can last a long, long time! It’s worth investing in a fireplace that you’ll love to use on those chilly days. Getting toasty by the fire is one of our favourite past times in the winter. The fireside becomes a cozy retreat that draws a family together as the snow falls outside.

Today we will share with you fireplace ideas that we are loving this season. With so many different styles, you’re sure to find one on our list that’s perfect for your home. You can let homify connect you with professionals if you need help getting the perfect fireplace in your home.