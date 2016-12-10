14 things you shouldn't have in your home (if you're over 30!)

Our homes are little havens that allow us to escape from the rest of the world. They also represent our personalities and interests, showing the world who we are and what we love.

Homes are also spaces where we can interact with friends and families, form memories, cook delicious meals, appreciate good films, relax with an entertaining book or even just catch up on some sleep.

Home is truly where the heart is.

Which is why it is so important to have a home that is flawless in its design and functionality.

To make sure your home is simply perfect, we at homify have put together a list of 14 things you shouldn't have in it! By getting rid of these, you'll instantly create a much more comfortable and practical space.

Are you curious to find out what they are?