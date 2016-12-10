14 things you shouldn't have in your home (if you're over 30!)

Our homes are little havens that allow us to escape from the rest of the world. They also represent our personalities and interests, showing the world who we are and what we love.
Homes are also spaces where we can interact with friends and families, form memories, cook delicious meals, appreciate good films, relax with an entertaining book or even just catch up on some sleep.
Home is truly where the heart is.
Which is why it is so important to have a home that is flawless in its design and functionality.
To make sure your home is simply perfect, we at homify have put together a list of 14 things you shouldn't have in it! By getting rid of these, you'll instantly create a much more comfortable and practical space.
Are you curious to find out what they are?
It's okay – even trendy – to have a cupboard in your home without doors, but if you go for this option, it needs to be neat and tidy at all times. There is nothing more off-putting for a home design than shoes in a pile, clothes bundled up and hats and accessories strewn around.
If your kitchen is the heart of the home, it doesn't help to be clogging up the arteries with old and expired food.
Give your pantry a spring clean every few months, keeping it looking neat and organised. This will make cooking that much easier and your home that much more appealing.
While in some homes a lack of curtains and blinds really work, allowing natural light to flow into the interior space, you need to make sure that your neighbours can't see in.
Especially for more private areas like the bedroom, blinds or curtains are a great way to give you a bit of your own space without the whole world seeing.
Especially if your bathroom is quite small, don't clutter it with too many objects, items, accessories, patterns and colours. Go for a minimalist and functional look and feel.
These framed accolades are great, but they are more suitable for the office or study area. Don't hang them up in the living space!
If you don't have natural light flowing into your home or beautiful and functional lamps and dimming lights in your home, you'll create a very dark, dingy and unappealing space.
Don't let bad lighting be the downfall of your interior design.
While it's important to separate rooms in the house according to function, walls can constrict the flow of a small house and make it seem much smaller than it really is.
Rather use furniture or different types of floors to separate areas, keeping the interior design open plan.
As South Africans, we know how important our outdoor spaces are. This is also why we need to invest in durable outdoor furniture that will last in all weather conditions.
Plastic chairs are a no-no however. There are far more beautiful, modern and sustainable pieces that you can furnish this space with.
While cushions and throws can really enhance the decor and comfort of a room, there is such thing as too much. Opt for a few bright and colourful cushions that won't overwhelm the space. You still want to be able to see the bed!
We've already spoken about the value of a minimalist bathroom and storage space goes hand in hand with this. You want to be able to store all bathroom products neatly out of sight, keeping the room looking neat and organised.
You spend at least six to eight hours a day utilising this feature. Don't let it be uncomfortable! A good and cosy bed is worth investing in.
Curtains or blinds that don't reach the floor leave a window looking unfinished.
Rather opt for full-length curtains and blinds, like design professionals Erfal GMBH have done here.
Your terrace space is an important area where you and your family can relax and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. However, in the hot summer months, you want your terrace space have enough shade so that you don't get sun burnt or uncomfortable.
Bare walls leave your home looking like there is a lack of personality and charm. Invest in some beautiful artwork or hang up some family photographs.
