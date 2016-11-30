The top 5 homes of November

Unique architecture, sublime decor and inspiration – that's what we've gathered for you in this collection of November's top homes. Whether you are looking for a prefab house or one that's hidden in a mountain, this selection will whet your appetite.
Designed by German architects Woody-Holzhaus, this property is a fresh take on the nature-inspired home. It remains woodsy while adding clean modern shape, soft colours, and clever furnishings. It's 900 square feet of cottage bliss, kept simple to prevent the cottage-clutter headaches that plague so many of us in Canada. Did we mention there's a sauna? If you love this house, you'll enjoy this collection of homes we think are perfect for Canada.
This delightful wooden house looks just perfect in its natural location surrounded by trees! Measuring less than 60 square metres, the house still looks trendy and stylish thanks to its wooden panelling and intriguing design! The walls have wisely been fitted with large windows to create bright interiors.
This project from Poland is the perfect example of how a small home can have more than enough space for the whole family. It also shows how prefab is the new bricks and mortar and how incredible design can be achieved on a shoestring.
Although the so-called Dutch Mountain is this architect firm's first project, it is anything but elementary! This award-winning and widely published home was born from the unusual idea of attempting to dig a hole and bury a house structure in an artificial mountain in the midst of a forest clearing. The architects also focused heavily on incorporating eco-friendly and sustainable practices wherever possible – in the landscape, the building structure, the home's energy use, it's materials, and the overall user experience. The result is an innovative, one-of-a-kind home offering a sensory and visual experience unlike any other!
This home features a simple design, warm and natural materials and fabulous finishes, resulting in the most striking and impressive little home.
The warm wood used for the exterior facade makes for a very warm and welcoming design, while bringing a subtle and natural touch to the design. The interior of the home is even more entrancing!