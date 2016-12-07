The green suburban home that's savvy on space

Today, we are going to visit a 3444 square meter property, where only 1399 square feet was usable.

This is because the home was built on a hill, which means some of the land was too steep to build on.

Yet design professionals Architekturburo Schlesinger rose to the challenge, using innovation and creativity to achieve the most remarkable results. They've also created optimal exposure, allowing plenty of ventilation through the home.

What's more is that we will get the chance to explore the architectural plans so that we can really see how they've managed to achieve something so savvy.

Sustainable measures have also been implemented to create a truly green home, including solar support and a heat pump.

What will strike you most about this design, however, is how modern and savvy it is as well as how wonderfully it works with the white snow that surrounds this home in winter. It's like a winter wonderland!

Let's take a look!