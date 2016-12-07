The sweetest home from construction to completion

There is nothing more satisfying than watching a mere pile of rubble into a gorgeous and homely piece of architecture.
This is exactly what we are going to witness today at homify, as we explore this sweet little home. Designed with charm and character, the professionals have hit the nail on the head, balancing function and trend.
While we won't get a chance to look inside this home, we will be able to see just how spectacular the exterior is with its very simple yet stylish design that sees a marrying of modern and traditional.
There were also be a few surprises along the way too!
Let's take a look!
From this image, we can see that the home was nothing more than bricks and ladders when the design professionals first started. This is why it's so important for architectural plans to exist, giving the residents an idea as to what the home will look like when it is done. From this image, it is difficult to picture it!
What we can see however, is that this is a double-storey design with a beautiful and traditional gable roof. We can also see that is set on a beautiful property, surrounded by woods and trees.
Are you excited to see how it turns out?
Isn't this the sweetest home that you've ever seen?
The traditional, yet modern home features a light wooden facade, which is finished off with a grey tiled gable roof. The shape of the house is unique and intricate, giving the look and feel a lot of character and charm.
Because of the beautiful surrounds, the designers have ensured that there is a constant connection to the outdoors. The lower level of the home opens up onto terraces and gardens, while the upper level features sweeping balcony spaces.
Do you see how the designers have created a beautiful front garden, which enhances the facade?
This side of the house is slightly more simple compared to the front of the house, offering a very practical and functional design.
A white door opens up onto a courtyard, which can be used for hanging up clothes, playing with the kids or washing the car.
What we can also see from this angle is how there are skylights included in the roof as well as large windows and doors throughout the facade, which allow natural light to flow into the home.
Skylights are a great way to enhance an interior design with sunshine, while still allowing the home to be a private space for the family.
Remember that the entrance to your home is very important. It is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to be warm, welcoming and practical all at the same time.
With this home, little steps lead up to a covered terrace with a gorgeous white front door. The colour scheme is subtle but inviting. A covered entrance is also great in that it keeps your guests out of the sunshine or the rain while they wait for you to open the door.
Little lanterns have also been installed in this area of the home, creating a beautiful soft glow in the evenings. This welcomes visitors no matter what time of the day they arrive and helps residents to find their keys at night.
If we head further down the garden from the house, we come across a wonderful outdoor area!
This space is covered by a roof, which allows it to be used at all times of the year. The sides are open, connecting the area to the outdoors seamlessly.
This kind of area is a great spot for interacting and socializing, getting people out of the house! Couldn't you imagine hosting parties here or afternoon tea with your friends?
This space features a built-in barbeque! This is a wonderful addition to this entertainment area, allowing for a full-on outdoor kitchen.
This is the ideal feature in summer, allowing for long lunches or dinners under the stars, while the kids play in the garden. A barbeque is a must for any family home if there is enough space outside.
This home features more than enough space for the entire family. It also truly shows how functionality and style can work in harmony, with exceptional results.