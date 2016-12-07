The sweetest home from construction to completion

There is nothing more satisfying than watching a mere pile of rubble into a gorgeous and homely piece of architecture.

This is exactly what we are going to witness today at homify, as we explore this sweet little home. Designed with charm and character, the professionals have hit the nail on the head, balancing function and trend.

While we won't get a chance to look inside this home, we will be able to see just how spectacular the exterior is with its very simple yet stylish design that sees a marrying of modern and traditional.

There were also be a few surprises along the way too!

Let's take a look!