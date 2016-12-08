This marvellous minimalist home will send you over the edge

This home that we are going to explore today will challenge your initial perception of minimalist design.
A single family home designed by architect professionals Architektur Jansen, it consists of two different buildings that are visually separated. You'll see what we mean in just a second!
What's more is that there are large glass windows and doors throughout the facade, which allow natural light to flow into the home.
The interior of the home is open plan with the kitchen, dining room and living room all flowing into one another.
The upstairs section holds the more private areas of the home such as the bedrooms and the bathroom. We even have a surprise for you in one of the bathrooms!
This home is a fantastic example of how even when including on the most functional of elements, you can end up with a very edgy design.
Let's take a look!
From the front of the house, you can already see what we mean by two different buildings. They run perpendicular to one another, packing quite a visual punch!
The facade features a combination of smooth, white plastered walls and grey, textured brick walls. This combination of textures and tones is very visually appealing.
A little step leads guests up to the covered entrance, which offers them a little peek into the home thanks the large glass windows that flank the front door.
Little plants and trees have been interspersed throughout this space, enhancing the simple, neutral tones of the facade.
The back of the house is very similar to the front with a sleek and minimalist design that is neatly packaged below a flat roof.
The home opens up onto a large and spacious terrace, complete with a dining room table and chairs. This is the perfect area for relaxing in the fresh air. It extends the living space to the exterior, creating a much bigger area for entertaining friends or enjoying free time in the evenings or on the weekends.
The terrace is also decorated with some pot plants, which add a natural touch of beauty to the space.
From this angle, we can see just how impressive the structure of the home is. The grey brick building is simple and one-storey, with a flat roof. The white building takes up two-storeys, extending up into a dramatic gable shape.
This is truly a unique piece of architecture that is sure to turn heads!
We can also see how large and spacious the garden is, allowing the family plenty of outdoor space. Remember that a good garden design goes a long way in creating a beautiful exterior look and feel.
We have to have a quick peek at the sun loungers, because they are so lavish.
They feature soft and cozy sheepskin, enveloping residents in a very cushy and comfortable chair when they relax outside.
If we head inside the home, we can see just how sleek and minimalist it is.
The designers have gone for predominantly white tones, which work in harmony with the light, wooden floors. We also get a little glimpse into the open plan design of the home.
The staircase immediately catches our attention with its glass railing and white colour. This is a very chic and stylish home!
As promised, the kitchen, dining room and living room flow into one another, creating a wonderfully interactive area for the whole family.
The kitchen is subtly separated from the rest of the home thanks to a large kitchen island, while natural light streams in through the windows and doors throughout the home.
The dining room introduces some colour and character to the home in the form of colourful chairs. This is a very subtle way to bring some vibrancy into a neutral design.
The living room is very simple and elegant, with earthy tones that cocoon the residents in warmth and beauty.
This is a wonderful example of how well wood works for furniture in a home, bringing a touch of raw and rustic design to a room.
Tip: Opt for lanterns or lamps in your living room, giving it a soft glow in the evenings.
A bathroom is meant to be tranquil and peaceful, preparing you for the day.
This is why the designers have done such a spot-on job in this bathroom, opting for sandy-coloured tiles that bring a warm and earthy look and feel to the space.
You'll also notice that there is nothing on display here that isn't functional or necessary. Wet towels, shampoos and toothbrushes are all neatly out of sight!
The bathtub is an unusual shape, bringing a dynamic touch to the bathroom.
The designers have also worked with the space available to them, tucking the bath under the sloping ceiling.
Don't you love the three little plants, which add some refreshing beauty to the space?
Now we come across a real surprise – a sauna in the bathroom!
This a fantastic private space where members of the family can relax after a workout or simply spend time meditating.
Don't you wish your bathroom had one of these?
