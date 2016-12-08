This marvellous minimalist home will send you over the edge

This home that we are going to explore today will challenge your initial perception of minimalist design.

A single family home designed by architect professionals Architektur Jansen, it consists of two different buildings that are visually separated. You'll see what we mean in just a second!

What's more is that there are large glass windows and doors throughout the facade, which allow natural light to flow into the home.

The interior of the home is open plan with the kitchen, dining room and living room all flowing into one another.

The upstairs section holds the more private areas of the home such as the bedrooms and the bathroom. We even have a surprise for you in one of the bathrooms!

This home is a fantastic example of how even when including on the most functional of elements, you can end up with a very edgy design.

Let's take a look!