This Ottawa home is both practical and stylish

A first glance at the home reveals a strong contemporary aesthetic, displaying a high-contrast mixture of materials (brick, stone, wood) of various colors. The white stone serves to anchor the home to the ground, drawing a heavy line down the middle and extending toward the sidewalk in the form of shallow steps. The main masses of the building take on a modular look, with a neutral brick segment on one side and a dark blue wooden segment on the other – this blue segment is also divided into a split-level that accommodates a garage.

The structure is topped off with a flat roof that draws attention to the rectangular framework of the home. Windows placed very close to the upper edge of the building draw eyes upwards and give the building some added visual height.