Woodworking: 6 simple DIY bed frames

Here's an idea for the more adventurous sleeper! If you tend to roll around a lot in your sleep, stick to the more grounded options, but if you don't mind the swaying feeling of being suspended in air, this bed frame design is one you might consider.

A design like this instantly conjures up visions of relaxation, luxury, and leisure, drawing a connection to a casual swaying hammock on the beach. This particular version offers a degree of mobility with a design that allows the platform to be hoisted up and out of the way during the day – an excellent solution for small spaces.

Building this one is simple enough, but the preparation is more involved. The suspended design needs a sturdy anchor in the ceiling, and it may be that the beams of your home are located in the wrong spots for such a design. You may also have to have a professional interior architect insert special plates within the ceiling of your home in order to help evenly distribute the weight of the anchor points.