One country, six gorgeous modern homes

Twenty-five years ago, in the years following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, many Eastern Bloc countries faced grave economic difficulties. Poland was one of the countries to recover its economy relatively quickly, adapting its economy to focus on various manufacturing sectors. Along with a well-developing manufacturing industry, Poland has seen advances in related industries, and architecture is definitely one of them. Polish architecture is quickly establishing its place as a leader in Eastern Europe, with a number of architecture institutions and innovative modern designs that incorporate resource- and time-efficient technologies.

Take a look at a few of the contemporary homes the architects of this beautiful country has to offer!