One country, six gorgeous modern homes

Twenty-five years ago, in the years following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, many Eastern Bloc countries faced grave economic difficulties. Poland was one of the countries to recover its economy relatively quickly, adapting its economy to focus on various manufacturing sectors. Along with a well-developing manufacturing industry, Poland has seen advances in related industries, and architecture is definitely one of them. Polish architecture is quickly establishing its place as a leader in Eastern Europe, with a number of architecture institutions and innovative modern designs that incorporate resource- and time-efficient technologies.
Take a look at a few of the contemporary homes the architects of this beautiful country has to offer!
This forest home is another example of architecture that's as simple and logical as it is complex. Straight planks of wood blanket the exterior of the home, displaying a homogenous exterior whose only adornment is an array of even vertical lines. However, the shape and orientation of the structure itself is quite complex; the home is built almost like a castle or fort in that the taller structure with the pointy roof has been placed
within the darker rectangular one.
This modern villa has receives a number of design awards. Not only is this design strikingly simple, it also holds a great deal of complexity and refinement once you look more closely. An enclosed four-seasons porch provides crystal clear views on three of its sides – a thoughtful addition for a home that experiences long, chilly winters. Another noteworthy detail of this construction is the way the various planes and surfaces of the house are seamlessly connected – for instance, the corner of the house houses a wrap-around window that draws the two perpendicular planes together. Likewise, the patterned brick walkway provides a clear sense of interconnectivity and movement as it encircles the base of the structure.
Built on a steep slope, this spectacular villa attracts attention with its architectural position, and especially with its commanding view. This cantilevered design is authoritative and energetic, appearing to emerge from the hillside with a burst of light and shadow. With a garage built far below the main structure on street level, a glass and steel elevator has been added in order to connect the two separate piece of the home.
Anyone who takes a look at this unique forest home would find themselves trying to figure out what's going on with this image. It may look like the result of quick photoshop session, but it's not: the lower level of this home is practically invisible, as it has been covered with a seamless array of mirrors. The upper white mass of the home therefore appears to float in the air. This ambitious and highly unusual project focuses on living in harmony within nature and integrating a modern construction with its natural surroundings.
This artistic home draws eyes with an interesting array of shapes that seem to pull the structure in different directions, providing a great deal of depth and complexity. The triangle figures strongly in this design, a more traditional element of Polish home building. However, the rest of the building is anything but traditional, straying from characteristic symmetrical home designs and bordering instead on an abstract or representational style.
As you may have noticed in your tour of Polish architecture, this country benefits from a lush, verdant natural environment. While this home is noteworthy in and of itself, perhaps the greatest feature of its design is the way it has been oriented to face a beautiful green lawn. The large second-floor balcony and lower sheltered patio offer an additional invitation to enjoy the beauty of the surrounding natural space.