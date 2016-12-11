A lively and warm wooden home

The architects choose wood as a primary building material for many of their modern homes. They explain that constructed a home from timber has a number of benefits: first of all, when orchestrated correctly, the construction of a timber home can take less time, as there's no need to wait for plaster to dry before adding other components of the building. A carpenter can already be assembling the building parts in a workshop as the floor is being installed, as the windows are being ordered, etc.

Another benefit of building with wood is that it's highly maneuverable and easy to assemble beforehand in a workshop. This means that in country with cold winters (like Germany!), construction times are less dependent upon having favorable weather.

Add the benefit that wood is a renewable raw material that binds CO2, and you've got a strong ecological reason to use wood in home construction. The architects note that trees are been planted at a greater rate than they are being cut down in Bavaria: all the more reason to use this material, as it's in rich supply and it's simple to renew.