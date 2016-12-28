18 space-saving furniture ideas perfect for your home

Oh, furniture and where to put it! Space is often at a premium at home, whether you're living with roommates in a small city apartment, in a tiny home (or a home that feels like one), or with a large, crowded family in the suburbs.

For modern life, furniture needs to more adaptable, efficient, and multifunctional than ever before in order to fit conveniently into the space- and money-saving floor plans of today. Here are 18 excellent examples of furniture that's made to mold to a busy modern lifestyle.