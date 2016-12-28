Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 space-saving furniture ideas perfect for your home

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
Loading admin actions …

Oh, furniture and where to put it! Space is often at a premium at home, whether you're living with roommates in a small city apartment, in a tiny home (or a home that feels like one), or with a large, crowded family in the suburbs. 

For modern life, furniture needs to more adaptable, efficient, and multifunctional than ever before in order to fit conveniently into the space- and money-saving floor plans of today. Here are 18 excellent examples of furniture that's made to mold to a busy modern lifestyle.

1. Bookshelf with desk

Sala estudio Diciembre 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior Study/officeDesks
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

This bookshelf takes on a minor adaptation and becomes a small desk, maintaining a narrow enough profile to still hug the wall closely. Not only does this eliminate the need for two separate piece of furniture in your living room, but it also keeps your books and folders right where you need them while you work.

​2. Trundle bed

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

It's hard to find a more efficient way of using the space under your bed. A trundle design keeps your storage organized and easily accessible, and it also provides an extra sturdy base for supporting a mattress.

3. A closet kitchen

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

Rarely is a kitchen a room you'd be able to fit in a closet. However, the designers from Mill House have done it!  When not in use, this mini kitchen can be covered up by the folding doors, creating a seamless white wall that prevents the cooking space from intruding upon the lounging space in this studio-style arrangement.

For more small kitchen ideas, see this ideabook: 8 Small But Charming Kitchens

4. ​Custom recycled desk

Escritorios de Madera, Biogibson Biogibson Study/officeDesks Wood
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

A few recycled sawhorses make for a great DIY project – you can create your own work table, like this one, personalizing the shelves and surfaces to suit your lifestyle needs. Bonus points: it's easy to disassemble and move into the closet should you need to!

5. ​Coffee table plus

Linea Reciclato, Semillero Muebles Semillero Muebles Living roomSide tables & trays
Semillero Muebles

Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles

This coffee table is a large storage chest, with a hidden drawer that grants the exterior a seamless appearance.

6. ​Fold-down desk

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

An inexpensive and space-efficient solution for study and work, this fold down desk takes up no more than a few inches of depth when tucked away, blending in easily with the monochrome white walls.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. ​Moveable partition

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

It's a moveable piece of furniture that doubles as a room partition. This shelf works to divide the space into separate areas, in addition to offering a fold-out desk and plenty of storage.

8. ​The super table

Escritorio H1, PUNCH TAD PUNCH TAD Study/officeDesks MDF Grey
PUNCH TAD

PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD

This design is genius in its simplicity. An additional horizontal layer creates a shallow shelf all around the table, with separate modules to keep like items together.

9. ​Convertible coffee table

Muebles sobre diseño, Weld Weld Living roomSide tables & trays
Weld

Weld
Weld
Weld

For anyone who likes to work from the couch, this table can fold out to offer an additional option for typing, playing cards, etc., and it's also an excellent solution for anyone with limited mobility.

​10. A shelf to sit upon

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

Who said that bookshelves need to lean against the wall? This shelf has converted itself into a raised platform for a lofted bed, doubling as a friendly bench that extends into the room.

11. ​Mini wall desk

office in a box, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeCupboards & shelving
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

It's impossible to go smaller than this mini wall desk! For anyone short on cash, this simple construction is an easy and inexpensive solution that lets you store supplies while not in use, folding down conveniently when you'd like to study.

12. ​For the kids

homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Because it's much more fun to clean the bed when your closet looks like this.

13. ​El mueble de la TV

Muebles Multimedia, MADERISTA MADERISTA Multimedia roomFurniture Wood Wood effect
MADERISTA

MADERISTA
MADERISTA
MADERISTA

In a toned-down version of a sprawling entertainment centre, this sleek design offering everything you need (storage, a spot for the TV and electronic appliances) and nothing that you don't! This piece maintains a narrow profile, perfect for a narrow living room.

14. ​Smart shoe shelf

Raumwunder, Connox Connox Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

This entrance configuration is quite clever – it has a feature for absolutely everything, offering storage for umbrellas, hats, jackets, keys, boots, shoes… a highly functional setup indeed!

15. ​Kitchen island

Muebles Reciclados Mallorca, Muebles Reciclados Mallorca Muebles Reciclados Mallorca KitchenStorage
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca

Muebles Reciclados Mallorca
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca

A good kitchen island design includes plenty of storage, like this design which includes both a shelf and storage baskets below the chopping block.

16. ​Bed with desk

Muebles Infantiles, KiKi Diseño y Decoración KiKi Diseño y Decoración Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

This clever bunk has it all: it sleeps two, offers storage and display space on a large shelf, a pull-out underneath, and a fold down desk.

Deciding on a colour scheme for a small bedroom? Check out this ideabook for colour tips: Delightfully Dark: Colour Rules for Small Spaces

17. ​Slide-out leaves

Mesas de cocina extensibles, Furnet Furnet KitchenTables & chairs
Furnet

Furnet
Furnet
Furnet

Too often you're left fiddling with the tricky leaves on the dinner table just minutes before the guests arrive (or, better yet, you leave this task to your willing guests). This table solves this problem with seamless slide-out leaves (adding a utensil drawer as well!).

18. ​Washer in the bathroom

Baños pequeños, Baños Rom Baños Rom Classic style bathroom
Baños Rom

Baños Rom
Baños Rom
Baños Rom

This apartment has no need for a separate laundry room – the bathroom works just fine! The surface above the washer can be used for placing the laundry, and also provides an unusually large bathroom counter space when not being used for laundry!

Find more tips for small home decor in this ideabook: Clever Tips for Small Home Decor

An old house gets a modern revival
What do you think of these cool furniture ideas? Comment below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks