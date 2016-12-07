A cozy chalet to melt your heart

Chalet Claude is a luxurious French chalet which combines a conventional Alpine chalet with contemporary and smart interiors. Rendered by the interior designers at Shep & Kyles Design, the sprawling cottage is surrounded and practically buried under pristine snow. Made mostly from natural wood, the chalet features interesting red and black insides, trendy and cozy furnishing, and elegant lights. The unusual colour scheme pairs with solid wooden frameworks inside to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere filled with urban delights. The beautiful indoor pool is an added attraction.