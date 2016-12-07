A cozy chalet to melt your heart

Chalet Claude is a luxurious French chalet which combines a conventional Alpine chalet with contemporary and smart interiors. Rendered by the interior designers at Shep & Kyles Design, the sprawling cottage is surrounded and practically buried under pristine snow. Made mostly from natural wood, the chalet features interesting red and black insides, trendy and cozy furnishing, and elegant lights. The unusual colour scheme pairs with solid wooden frameworks inside to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere filled with urban delights. The beautiful indoor pool is an added attraction.
Surrounded by a snowy landscape and snow-laden trees, the chalet seems like something in a fairytale. The sloping roofs have been layered thick with snow, while the wood keeps the inhabitants warm and safe. Under the fresh blue sky, the house paints a truly pretty picture.
Note how the chalet comes with numerous glass doors and windows to embrace the picturesque outdoors in style. The large balcony on the upper storey is perfect for the family to unwind or enjoy their breakfast in the lap of mountains.
The interiors of the house greet us with luxurious natural woodworks in the form of ceiling beams, pillars, and staircases. The living area is expansive and features lavish black leather sofas.
Right next to the staircase is a cosy seating arrangement in black and red, with a pretty window in the background. Note how the balustrades of the staircase use glass sheets with wood for a modern touch.
A contemporary lounger lined with faux fur and a matching rug make this spot ideal for lazing around, reading, or watching the snow fall through large glass windows.
Vintage style black chairs with round handles on the backs surround a large wooden table for charming dining experiences. Stylish lamps hang from wooden beams to cast a soothing glow here, while the bar counter in the corner enjoys bold and blood red walls.
The kitchen is an ultramodern space rendered in a bold mix of red and black hues, tempered with dark grey. Sleek furniture, large floor tiles and the warmth of wood make this a gorgeous space indeed. Large glass windows allow you to soak in nature’s beauty while you are cooking.
We love how the kitchen island extends to form a red breakfast nook surrounded by trendy red and black stools. Sleek wooden cabinets offer storage here, while steel lamps offer a bright glow over the setting. Wooden elements lend a truly rustic feel in this contemporary kitchen.
The black wall behind the plush bed adds boldness to the warm wooden environment in this minimalist bedroom. Earthy-hued pillows and throws ensure comfort, while soothing sconce lights create a romantic ambiance.
Cosy textures, warm and earthy colours, and elegant lamps add rustic charm and serenity to this bedroom. The large glass windows allow you to relish the view of the snowy landscape, while you are comfortably snug in your bed.
Black walls, a large mirror, beautiful lights, and sleek white fixtures make this bathroom a simple yet gorgeous space for rejuvenation.
The crystal clear waters of the indoor pool invite you to take a refreshing dip, while you get to admire the snow through the large glass windows. The dark grey environment here gets a warm touch, thanks to a space heater and a couple of wooden recliners.
