Your home can be as cozy as this chalet

Rendered with beautiful natural materials and simple and clean lines, this chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, is a stylish and cosy getaway for tired city souls. Spanning an area of 380 square metres, this modern and luxurious home uses Austrian timber for the walls, Danish planks for the floors, and Turkish limestone in the bathrooms. The colour palette is neutral, soothing and elegant, with white, grey, and wooden hues ruling the interiors. A tasteful mix of contemporary and antique furniture, metallic lighting fixtures, and cosy fabrics like wool and cashmere ensure that the living experience is truly comfortable. The basement and ground floor comprises of five bedrooms and bathrooms, while the top floor is devoted to entertaining guests and relaxation. Credit for creating this refreshing and eco-friendly sanctuary goes to the interior architects at Ardesia Design.