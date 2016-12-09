Your browser is out-of-date.

Your home can be as cozy as this chalet

Justwords Justwords
Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Loading admin actions …

Rendered with beautiful natural materials and simple and clean lines, this chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, is a stylish and cosy getaway for tired city souls. Spanning an area of 380 square metres, this modern and luxurious home uses Austrian timber for the walls, Danish planks for the floors, and Turkish limestone in the bathrooms. The colour palette is neutral, soothing and elegant, with white, grey, and wooden hues ruling the interiors. A tasteful mix of contemporary and antique furniture, metallic lighting fixtures, and cosy fabrics like wool and cashmere ensure that the living experience is truly comfortable. The basement and ground floor comprises of five bedrooms and bathrooms, while the top floor is devoted to entertaining guests and relaxation. Credit for creating this refreshing and eco-friendly sanctuary goes to the interior architects at Ardesia Design.

Warm and welcoming living

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

A light-hued wooden environment, trendy and plush sofas and an elegant fireplace lined with slate make this living area homely yet gorgeous. Large glass doors and windows bring in oodles of sunlight, while the vintage style coffee table and cove lighting complete the look here.

Pretty details

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

The scenic paintings add a bit of colour to the rustic walls, while modern lamps and simple side tables enhance the contemporary feel here. The long open shelf separating the living area from the rest of the home is stylish and very useful.

Stylish cellar

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Glass and gleaming steel come together to create a sleek and ultramodern wine cellar in the basement. It adds a trendy touch to the wooden environment, while neat steps lead you upstairs.

Modern dining

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

The dining arrangement is an ultramodern one with a large square table surrounded by minimalist chairs. A contemporary lamp hangs on steel cables over the setting, while a bunch of flowers lends freshness.

Industrial kitchen

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Gleaming chrome appliances add a dash of industrial chic to the warm and inviting kitchen. Wood and steel combine for a fashionable and soothing look.

Vibrant bedroom

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Bright plaid cushions and curtains add pizzazz to this white, grey and wooden bedroom. Softly glowing red lamps on neat side tables contribute to the romantic ambiance.

What a view!

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

This bedroom offers a stunning view of lush green mountains and towering conifers. Sunlight floods the space through the latticed glass windows, while bold red cushions add colour to this neutral room.

Bold and beautiful

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

The unique yet classic mix of black, grey and wooden tones makes this bedroom a bold space full of personality. A bright plaid throw adds colour to the plush bedding, while quaint lamps make for a soothing ambiance.

Splendid bathroom

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Wood combines with modern materials like glass shower panels, white sanitary wares, and steel fixtures for a look that is rustic yet contemporary. A large mirror and recessed lights add brightness and cosiness here.

Compact yet smart

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Just like the previous one, this bathroom too is a mix of modern and rustic. A backlit mirror makes for a glamorous touch, while a wooden shelf under the sink offers storage room.

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

