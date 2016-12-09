Your browser is out-of-date.

The 10 best rustic homes of 2016

Leigh Leigh
Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style house
At homify, we love rustic houses. They connect architecture to the beautiful nature in our country and can be combined with all sorts of other designs and styles, from modern to minimalist.

In fact, there are so many different rustic houses that exist, which is why we are delighted to have an opportunity to explore the 10 best rustic homes of 2016. These are designed by top professionals from around the world.

As we explore these homes, we will learn how we too can introduce a rustic style to our own homes. You'll be inspired to add a natural touch to your design and decor, whether its raw wood, stone or ceramic. 

In fact, have a look at these tips for making for your home roar with raw materials to see just how easy it is to add a rustic touch to your home design.

After exploring these 10 best rustic homes of 2016, you'll be itching to!

1. The log cabin

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style house
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Wood is always a wonderful choice for a rustic home, creating a very warm and earthy design. This design is especially fitting if the home is positioned in the woods!

What's more is that wood is a fabulously durable material that is cost-effective too.

Have a look at these 10 wooden houses that will make you yell wow to see some more impressive wooden homes.

2. The stone masterpiece

Time to relax..., Linda Joseph Kitchens & Interiors Linda Joseph Kitchens & Interiors
Linda Joseph Kitchens &amp; Interiors

Time to relax…

Linda Joseph Kitchens & Interiors
Linda Joseph Kitchens &amp; Interiors
Linda Joseph Kitchens & Interiors

This architecture combines a modern, double-storey design with a rustic stone cottage look and feel.

Designed by Linda Joseph Interiors, this home works beautifully with the country setting. Do you see how these designers have worked with the natural surrounds to create a home that is the full package?

2. A combination of modern and rustic

Casa Clásica en Segovia, Canexel Canexel Country house
Canexel

Canexel
Canexel
Canexel

Here we see how a contemporary design works in harmony with a rustic touch. The smooth plastered walls work in harmony with the stone facade, packing quite a visual punch!

4. The dramatic roof

Residência HB, Quinta Quinta Rustic style house
Quinta

Quinta
Quinta
Quinta

A rustic home can still feature a unique and stylish twist, as this home clearly shows. Don't you love the dramatically sloped roof?

5. A connection between the interior and exterior space

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Country style house
BAM! arquitectura

BAM! arquitectura
BAM! arquitectura
BAM! arquitectura

One of the greatest features of a rustic home is the seamless connection between the interior and exterior spaces. This brick home spills out onto a gorgeous and spacious terrace where the family can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.

6. A mixture of materials

Загородный дом, Армен Мелконян Армен Мелконян Modern houses
Армен Мелконян

Армен Мелконян
Армен Мелконян
Армен Мелконян

Mix white plastered walls, wooden cladding and a charcoal tiled roof for a very impressive yet subtle design. A neutral colour palette works beautifully with the nature that surrounds the home.

7. Darker wood

Rear Garden Beech Architects Country house
Beech Architects

Rear Garden

Beech Architects
Beech Architects
Beech Architects

Darker wood can work beautifully for a rustic home facade, especially if there is lot of natural light available. A dark wood facade also looks very sleek when interspersed with large glass windows and doors.

8. Encompassing the surrounds

Stallausbau S, HAMMERER Architekten GmbH/SIA HAMMERER Architekten GmbH/SIA Country style house
HAMMERER Architekten GmbH/SIA

HAMMERER Architekten GmbH/SIA
HAMMERER Architekten GmbH/SIA
HAMMERER Architekten GmbH/SIA

Here we can see how beautifully a rustic home can blend into the surrounds. Designers will ensure that they capitalize on the views, allowing the home to take full advantage of it.

9. Charm and character

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Colonial style house
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

This rustic home is proof of how much character and charm this design entails.

10. A peek inside

A Converted Warehouse in East London , Heart Home magazine Heart Home magazine Industrial style kitchen
Heart Home magazine

A Converted Warehouse in East London

Heart Home magazine
Heart Home magazine
Heart Home magazine

The other thing to remember is that a rustic home also features a very homely and warm interior design. This kitchen is a perfect example, with a raw brick wall bringing a very industrial chic look and feel to the space. This contrasts beautifully with the sleek appliances, making this kitchen the true heart and soul of the rustic home.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this rustic home that strikes the perfect balance.

A simple home holds all sorts of charm
Which is your favorite rustic house?

