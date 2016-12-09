At homify, we love rustic houses. They connect architecture to the beautiful nature in our country and can be combined with all sorts of other designs and styles, from modern to minimalist.

In fact, there are so many different rustic houses that exist, which is why we are delighted to have an opportunity to explore the 10 best rustic homes of 2016. These are designed by top professionals from around the world.

As we explore these homes, we will learn how we too can introduce a rustic style to our own homes. You'll be inspired to add a natural touch to your design and decor, whether its raw wood, stone or ceramic.

In fact, have a look at these tips for making for your home roar with raw materials to see just how easy it is to add a rustic touch to your home design.

After exploring these 10 best rustic homes of 2016, you'll be itching to!