6 things you never thought you could do in your kitchen

Revamping your kitchen doesn’t necessarily mean tearing it down and building it again from scratch. Subtle changes in the kitchen also help tremendously in giving it a stylish and refreshing makeover. Whether it is a new piece of furniture or a new set of tiles, little things can make a significant difference to the way your kitchen looks and feels. Looking to add something new to your kitchen? You have come to the right place! Take a look at our ideabook that lists six different things that you can add to the kitchen for a new look.
A snack counter is quite unusual in kitchens. Most of us incorporate a kitchen island into the design and that’s about it. But how about a dedicated space in the kitchen where you and your family can sit and munch on snacks or grab a beer or glass of wine with your partner. Add a simple wooden plank by the window and a chair and you’re all set. Take a cue from this stylish kitchen designed by the architects at SENZANUMEROCIVICO.
Recycling is environmentally friendly but it is also a great way to add something special to your kitchen. An old wooden pellet can be repurposed to form a shelf for all your dining ware for instance. You can also turn it into a wine rack and glass holder. A little polish is all you need. Add old school cast iron hinges for a rustic look.
Ditch the big makeovers and go for the subtle changes. Bored of the walls? Give them a bright coat of paint. Get new chairs for your kitchen table to add more character. A new set of tiles for the floor can also help you give your kitchen a new look that is not too heavy on your pocket.
We usually prefer hiding away all our food items behind closed doors, or in the fridge. Turn your kitchen upside down with an open pantry. We love how this kitchen is so incredibly vibrant with the open pantry shelves. These are well organized and neat but add a different touch to the entire kitchen. Even though you might be skeptical of the idea at first, the execution displayed here will definitely convince you otherwise.
You don’t necessarily need a backyard and a huge grill to host barbecue parties. Get the latest in stove designs to incorporate a grill right in your kitchen. This will help you replace your old stove and help you host all your friends and family whenever you want.
Small kitchens often deal with the problem of not having enough space to cut, cook and clean. A quick solution to this dilemma is displayed in this kitchen. Retractable shelves are just what you need. They fit right into the kitchen counter, and save space because you only need to pull it out when you need a chopping board. Add movable furniture to your kitchen, such as storage baskets, and see how easy it is to cook the perfect meal.
So now that you have all these different tips with you, which one do you think you would implement in your kitchen? Here’s another story you can check out - 14 ways to cook up a deliciously modern kitchen.