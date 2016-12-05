Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 hacks to make your stairs work for you

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

At homify we know stairs are more than an architectural feature. Using our guide can help you maximize the space in your home. You can also use it to make a new spot for work or play! 

Check out our list of 7 design hacks to use for your stairs. We want you to be inspired to create the perfect home for you down to the final detail. Let’s take a look at our guide now!

1. Hidden Storage

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern houses
StudioG

StudioG
StudioG
StudioG

Instead of having a mess of boxes and rubber bins stuffed in closets and crawlspaces, why not hack the stairs and create built in storage? These hidden shelves are perfect for storing winter gear or hiding Christmas presents.

2. Library basement

MOLTIPLICARE GLI SPAZI IN ORIZZONALE E VERTICALE, Azzurra Lorenzetto Azzurra Lorenzetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Azzurra Lorenzetto

Azzurra Lorenzetto
Azzurra Lorenzetto
Azzurra Lorenzetto

What do do if you love books but don’t have room for them all? A set up like this makes the perfect library for any space. Built in shelving and a cozy seat make this the ultimate reading retreat. 

homify can connect you with professionals today who can help you make the most of the space underneath your stairs.

3. Work space

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

This workspace under the stairs is like an office that Harry Potter would have had. Transforming the space under your stairs into a home office is a great solution if you don’t have a dedicated office already. Having a peaceful workspace is indispensable for your productivity.

4. Entertainment wall

​예산휘헌_ 언덕을 넘은 해가 들어오는 집, SHIN DESIGN LAB 신디자인랩건축사사무소 SHIN DESIGN LAB 신디자인랩건축사사무소 Modern living room
SHIN DESIGN LAB 신디자인랩건축사사무소

SHIN DESIGN LAB 신디자인랩건축사사무소
SHIN DESIGN LAB 신디자인랩건축사사무소
SHIN DESIGN LAB 신디자인랩건축사사무소

This loft makes use of the stairs to become the entertainment space in the house! This limits the amount of furniture they need in their home and maximizes the space under the stairs. A mixed solution with some storage and open shelves work best.

5. Linen closet

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Storage cupboards under these stairs make it perfect to take the place of a linen closet in your home. Puffy towels and crisp sheets all get their own space in this storage solution. Perfect for storing extra pillows and blankets, too! Nothing feels better than crawling into a bed with freshly made linens. This twist on the linen closet helps you have fresh linens always nearby.

6. Pantry stairs

Via Vespucci, raimondo guidacci raimondo guidacci Corridor, hallway & stairs
raimondo guidacci

raimondo guidacci
raimondo guidacci
raimondo guidacci

Here is a solution that you’re probably seeing for the first time. This staircase doubles as a pantry! Imagine storing your cans and dried goods hidden away inside this modern staircase. Check out our kitchen tag for more inspiration!

7. Poochie hideaway

Ristrutturazione, HENMADE HENMADE Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
HENMADE

Ristrutturazione

HENMADE
HENMADE
HENMADE

Finally we have the cutest use of the stairs in this photo. These homeowners created a hideaway for their dog under the stairs. It’s the perfect place for your dog to spend some quiet time napping or ripping toys apart with no one to scold them!

If your friend is feline, you could put their fixings like litter boxes and carpet covered climbing apparatuses underneath.

Thanks for checking out our list of innovative ways to use the stairs in your home! For more inspiration, take a look at our 5 smart tips for storing your clothes.

A Bright, White and Trendy House
How do you use those small spaces in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks