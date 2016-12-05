7 hacks to make your stairs work for you

At homify we know stairs are more than an architectural feature. Using our guide can help you maximize the space in your home. You can also use it to make a new spot for work or play!
Check out our list of 7 design hacks to use for your stairs. We want you to be inspired to create the perfect home for you down to the final detail. Let’s take a look at our guide now!
Instead of having a mess of boxes and rubber bins stuffed in closets and crawlspaces, why not hack the stairs and create built in storage? These hidden shelves are perfect for storing winter gear or hiding Christmas presents.
What do do if you love books but don’t have room for them all? A set up like this makes the perfect library for any space. Built in shelving and a cozy seat make this the ultimate reading retreat.
homify can connect you with professionals today who can help you make the most of the space underneath your stairs.
This workspace under the stairs is like an office that Harry Potter would have had. Transforming the space under your stairs into a home office is a great solution if you don’t have a dedicated office already. Having a peaceful workspace is indispensable for your productivity.
This loft makes use of the stairs to become the entertainment space in the house! This limits the amount of furniture they need in their home and maximizes the space under the stairs. A mixed solution with some storage and open shelves work best.
Storage cupboards under these stairs make it perfect to take the place of a linen closet in your home. Puffy towels and crisp sheets all get their own space in this storage solution. Perfect for storing extra pillows and blankets, too! Nothing feels better than crawling into a bed with freshly made linens. This twist on the linen closet helps you have fresh linens always nearby.
Here is a solution that you’re probably seeing for the first time. This staircase doubles as a pantry! Imagine storing your cans and dried goods hidden away inside this modern staircase. Check out our kitchen tag for more inspiration!
Finally we have the cutest use of the stairs in this photo. These homeowners created a hideaway for their dog under the stairs. It’s the perfect place for your dog to spend some quiet time napping or ripping toys apart with no one to scold them!
If your friend is feline, you could put their fixings like litter boxes and carpet covered climbing apparatuses underneath.
Thanks for checking out our list of innovative ways to use the stairs in your home! For more inspiration, take a look at our 5 smart tips for storing your clothes.