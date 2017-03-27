DIY: 8 chic pallet furniture ideas we love

Pallet furniture is an industrial chic DIY project that anyone can do over a weekend. Using the pallets as a starting point, you can create innumerable projects for the home. You can stack, stain, paint, and finish them any way you want. It’s a cheap alternative to buying new furniture with an added bonus of giving your home more character.

Wooden pallets are used around the world to ship and store the products we use every day. They’re found everywhere from supermarkets to construction sites.

Tips for getting the right pallet

- Pallets are sometimes treated with chemicals. Make sure that you are working with a pallet that’s safe to have in your home

- Make sure pallets are clean and undamaged

- Look at classifieds lists for free pallets or post your own inquiry in your neighborhood

Ready get inspired by the chic pallet furniture designs that we love? Read on and start our guide to DIY furniture bliss.