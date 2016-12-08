Your browser is out-of-date.

4 fantastic bathroom renos

Justwords Justwords
Rehabilitación en Laracha, Intra Arquitectos Intra Arquitectos Country style bathroom
Bathrooms are one of the first areas that we check when we are entering a new home or planning to build one of our own. This is the space where we all look for the comfort of style and functionality, together. If you are looking for inspiration to redo your existing bathroom and create a luxurious oasis of your own, then this is the right before and after tour for you! Take a look at these amazing bathroom renovation stories and get inspired to create your own.

​Before and after: From outdated to new and improved

This new and improved bathroom came as a welcome change after we saw the before pictures where the bathroom was an outdated mess. The pink curtains and the cream tiles added to the cluttered look. The new bathroom has a sleek wooden style with modern and neat stone tiling in place.

​Before: In shambles

This bathroom was completely in shambles with the rustic theme taken a bit too far for our liking. The very first glance of it would put anyone off, thanks to the crumbling walls and the thatched roof that looked like it was about to fall in!

​After: Warm tones

The basic rustic character of the bathroom has been kept alive even as the designers have made it look neat and clean. The warm saffron tones and the beams across the ceiling makes for a homely look while the solid pieces and shower stall spell luxury. The retro tiles and a potted plant also highlight the beauty of the space.

​Before: Old fashioned look

The old fashioned patterns and the pink-hued bureau made this space look like a blast from the past. The space needed quick updates for its fittings and fixtures and a complete overhaul as far as styling was concerned. The old mirror and the window also needed better fittings and frames.

​After: Modern and bright

This bathroom got a bright and modern makeover with an elegant edge. The grey wall is the perfect backdrop for the frameless mirror, which gives it a sleek look. The tiles are classic and playful in their earthy shades, set in a random pattern for the wainscoting in the space. The bowl-like sink is a rather rustic looking one that adds an eclectic feel to the space, while white fittings make up the rest of the area. We especially loved the artwork displayed on either side of the mirror.

​Before: Wet and narrow

This bathroom is a narrow space with an utter lack of style or ventilation. This made it look wet and uninviting. Also, the old tiles and the cluttered layout needed a change.

​After: Seamless style

The designers have mixed an art deco bureau with gilded vintage faucets and a large mirror above for a wonderfully stylish look. The bathtub on one side and the wall mounted towel rack add to the open look. Here is another transformation story that might interest you - This apartment bids goodbye to shabby for chic!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

