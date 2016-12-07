7 playful ways to personalize your living room

Time and time again we find ourselves turning to the living room for inspiration. It’s the room of the house that gets the most love. Remember having a tough day at work? Maybe you came home to sit on your couch and everything felt fine again? That’s the restorative power of a living room!

Whether you’re chilling out or partying it up, the living room should flaunt your personality. We have a list of 7 playful and fun ways to bring your style to the living room and leave your mark on your home design. Why look like everyone else?