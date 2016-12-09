A dream home addition puts old and new side by side

This countryside farm was a bit too small for its residents before the architects from Maas Architecten entered the scene. The original building had no lack of charm, but as a simple, rural construction built decades earlier, it certainly lacked the modern convenience of sheltered outdoor area so that residents could enjoy more of their countryside haven year-round.

This dream addition brought an entirely new dimension to this home, offering not only a beautifully modern and sunlight space for lounging about in the sun's rays, but also a functional area for storage, work, and sleep.