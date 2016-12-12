A picturesque country home full of old-fashioned charm

In this project, the architect from Architetto Giovanni Marra Di Progettazione Integrata places a great emphasis on humanistic and relational aspect of a home. Just as the physical structure of the building is important, so is the dialogue that the structure establishes with people – the way it makes them think and feel as they approach and navigate the home.

The exterior of this wooden house emanates a sense of nostalgic charm that's nothing less than picturesque, followed by an interior that feels artistic, traditional, and vibrant all at the same time.