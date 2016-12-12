A picturesque country home full of old-fashioned charm

In this project, the architect from Architetto Giovanni Marra Di Progettazione Integrata places a great emphasis on humanistic and relational aspect of a home. Just as the physical structure of the building is important, so is the dialogue that the structure establishes with people – the way it makes them think and feel as they approach and navigate the home.
The exterior of this wooden house emanates a sense of nostalgic charm that's nothing less than picturesque, followed by an interior that feels artistic, traditional, and vibrant all at the same time.
Here's a fun sneak peek at the lengthy process of designing and building a home: a very lifelike rendering of the structure to show how it will look among the mature pine forest standing tall in the background.
The house sits on a rural road with a smattering of neighbors nearby (but not too nearby), just a few minutes walk from a small lake. Italy's Sila National Park encompasses this mountainous area, making it a highly attractive tourist location. Since the beauty of the natural landscape is obviously an important consideration in the building of the home, special attention has been given to the way the structure interacts with its immediate surroundings. The rural location and small-town feel clearly have an influence over the design of the home, with shows elements of chalet, farmhouse, colonial building styles.
With a blanket of crisp white snow, this warm wooden home looks all the more picturesque sitting squarely in front of the tall, snowy pines. The bright red facade brings a sense of liveliness and warmth to the home, no matter the temperatures outside, and a large chimney and chalet-style roof add to the sense of coziness emanating from the home.
This entrance demonstrates the thoughtful planning that went into the look and feel of every aspect of this home. Instead of a modern asphalt driveway, they've decided upon a cobblestone pathway that conjures a sense of storybook romance as you approach the friendly front porch. A white picket fence also contributes to a general sense of familiar homey charm.
The interior of the home is an eclectic blend of rustic and historic styles, with a little bit of farmhouse here, and a little bit of woodland cottage there. The kitchen has the more compact size of a farmhouse, with the addition of a few retro decor features that create a classic 1950s look. In front, there's a friendly dining room in a more colonial style, with exposed rafters ahead and sturdy wooden chairs and a long, rectangular table below. The brickwork archway that lines the living room leads into a rustic Italian villa style. This main living area is a unique blend of classic and comforting styles!
This living room practically transports you back in time, with a sense of warmth and comfort – and even a slight dreaminess – instilled in the walls and furniture of the room. The classic hearth is made from locally sourced
Sila stone, while the wooden walls and ceiling have been constructed as a nod to the
times of old – the architect calls attention to the importance of traditional and time-tested aesthetics that have influenced the style and feel of the home. In this room, the wood is meant to deliver a highly sensory experience that is rich in comfort, security, and warmth.
Tucked away under the slanting wooden roof and dormer windows of the home, a cozy bedroom greets the eye with romantic glowing light. These beds offer a vision of rustic simplicity with their colonial style frames, contributing to the overall traditional feel of the home. Great attention has been paid to the colour scheme of the interior decor, with a focus on the colour red. For this designer, the colour red is synonymous with passion and strength, and it affects the psyche by increasing physical energy, vitality, and spontaneity. Throughout the home, a red colour scheme is brought into the rooms, along with a heavy dose of warmth and sensuality.
An artistic perspective of the home shows the beauty of the natural, untreated wood – a material that's ecologically friendly, highly flexible in terms of design and construction methods, naturally insulating, and aesthetically pleasing.