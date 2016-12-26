7 ways to make your living room super cozy

If any room of the home merits an extra cozy atmosphere, it's the living room. A relaxing space where people come to relax, converse, play, and unwind, the living room requires special attention in order to become as accommodating and comfortable as possible – not just for you, but for a variety guests who may come into the picture as well.
Here are some tips for making your living room cozier than ever before!
There's nothing like swapping tales around the campfire – the natural ambience, warmth, and hypnotic flames of a crackling fire will work wonders for adding coziness to your room. In addition to adding a sensual experience, a fireplace can also work to save money on energy costs, depending on factors like the type of fuel you burn and the layout of your house. This example shows a modern white living room being heated by a freestanding hearth, a cross between a traditional fireplace and pipe stove.
If there's one piece of furniture to invest in for your living room, the sofa takes the pie. Above all else, your living room sofa should be high quality and comfortable to sit in – not just look at. As an example, a highly minimalist design with no armrests or padding may look sleek, but is it a comfortable choice for lounging on a lazy Sunday afternoon? If you find your sofa lacking in the comfort department, consider purchasing or sewing a few pillows of various sizes in order to provide padding. This neutral number from the designers at Meesderwerk offers a pleasing array of pillows that practically beg for a quick nap.
The texture of your upholstery – rugs, chairs, sofas, and even curtains and throws – contribute a lot to the overall atmosphere of your room. A war, fluffy crocheted throw and plush rug add a luxuriously soft sensation to this living room. Focusing on adding soft textures is an excellent place to start if you're looking to make small changes to your space, as it's fairly inexpensive and easy to change out items like rugs and throws. Consider adding a window dressing or a heavier drape in velvet if your room is left feeling sparse. Opt for natural fabrics and neutral colours to bring an earthy comfort to the textiles of your room, or find deep, rich jewel tones and luxuriously soft fabrics for a more majestic aesthetic.
Color is an essential part of your interior. By choosing slightly different colours, you can create an entirely different personality in your living room. Hues with a hint of orange, mustard, peach, gold, rose, and other warm colours will awake a sense of passion and vitality in your space, bringing a sense of positivity and warmth to the emotional state of the room. Neutrals also have a way of creating a sense of harmony and balance, creating a space where it's easy to feel at ease. If you're looking for a deeper colour, a maroon or purple brings lively connotations of creativity to the space.
There are many studies showing a connection between a sense of happiness and time spent in the outdoors. That said, you can create comfort and wellbeing in your living room by simply adding a few seasonal plants!
There's no doubt that candles are an easy way to add warmth and comfort to a room, but they're not for everybody. Consider your lifestyle and decide whether or not you should opt for a real wick and flame or for the safer electric bulb version. Either way, the light from a candle will emit a friendly, romantic glow – and if you have an aromatic scented wax, you can take advantage of different aromas to add an extra dimension to a sensual and relaxing atmosphere.
You don't need to rely only on warm colour schemes and fuzzy textures in order to create a sense of comfort in your living room – comfort will arrive naturally when you create a space that's filled with a sense of character and personality. Add interesting lamps, paintings, sculptures, carvings, baskets, or any other form of art that displays a bit about your personal tastes and sense of style. Guests like to feel like they're getting to know you when they enter your space – include family photos or other fun personal items that establish a connection between the room's decor and your personal story.
