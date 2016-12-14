A majestic mountain home to behold

This unique blend of established and newly constructed architecture is situation in the Aran Valley of Spain, among the peaks of the pine-covered Pyrenees! In this project, the architects from Cadaval & Sola-Morales have worked to combine a preexisting stone building as the base, while adding a modern triangular structure above. They explain this undertaking in their own words:

The project seeks to display the construction values of an old existing vernacular house made from dry stone – a traditional technique in this area of great tectonic value. However, the distinctive attributes inherent to this construction technique (compactness, large mass, small openings, obscure interiors, weight) deny the extraordinary environment in which it is located: on top of a mountain, with views to two different valleys which are faced by the two façades of the house.

With a strong focus on how the shape and design of the home interacts with its dramatic mountainside surroundings, these architects have truly created a work of art in this unique home.