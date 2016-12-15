A wooden home that's friendly and confident

This wooden home built by the architects from In_Design Architektur strikes a perfect balance between approachable and authoritarian – it's a unique design that's friendly and welcoming, as well as regal and commanding. This two-story home is solid wood and absolutely full of high-quality furnishings – it's time for a tour of this friendly family home!
The yard is impressive in and of itself, and this house knows it. The home as been situated on a corner of the lot, allowing the lawn to extend generously in front of it. The structure is horseshoe shaped, hugging a central patio. This design ensures that the patio space remains protected from wind, creating a hassle-free location for picnics in the summer.
In the creation of this home, the architects placed a major emphasis on the celebration of the family lifestyle – cooking, dining, and spending playtime together are the hallmarks of this design. This friendly wooden patio not only soaks up the sun, but also enjoys a friendly dialogue with the kitchen through large windows, and with the second floor balcony above.
With a strong focus on family life, this design includes a prominent children's room, which enjoys the prime location inside of this wooden extension. Sunlit, lofty, and upbeat, this children's area is sure to cultivate a sense energy and playfulness.
This kitchen is the definition of streamlined! The design is simple, modern, and sleek, with special attention given to floorspace, counter space, and ease of movement around the island, to and from the dining room, and to the picnic patio as well (accessible through sliding glass doors).
The living room and dining room enjoy a seamless connection, with a warm wood-burning stove giving off heat to both halves of the space. In a design like this, the open layout encourages participation and communication, as it's easy to see and hear what's going on throughout the open concept main floor.
This highly functional bathroom space is perfect for a busy family, offering two wash basins for efficient hand washing! Having two sets of electrical plugs isn't a bad idea, either!
The bathroom offers a breath of fresh air with the natural wood details that fill the space. The wicker baskets, beautifully smooth bathroom shelves, and small table by the tub all contribute to a natural, spa-like atmosphere in this modern bathroom.
These ingenious stairs offer an array of storage cabinets all the way up, with each door constructed to fit according to the height of each stair (another tribute to a busy family lifestyle!).
Atop the stairs, the bannister also serves a dual purpose, not only providing a partition to keep people safe, but also a lengthy bookshelf for keeping clutter from accumulating at the top of the stairs. These clever compact designs are a metaphor for the closeness and sense of coexistence of a busy family lifestyle in this family-centric home.
