6 wooden houses in fantastic styles

Each style of interior design and architecture has its own characteristics, which some of us who are more inexperienced in this field may not always be able to detect. These different styles, regardless of the material used to build them, can take on so many different forms.

homify has collected 6 wooden houses to show you just how different they can look, even if they are made with the same material. Even though wood is the common thread, each home looks incredibly unique.

Remember that wood is a wonderful material for the construction of a home. It has been used for centuries and is still incredibly popular today. Wood has an advantage over concrete in that it is still incredible strong and durable but it is also easy to see if it is need of repair. Concrete, however, is more unpredictable because cracks can be hard to detect and fix.

In this article today, we will focus on the facade of the home, examining the different aesthetics and appearances of the houses.You'll easily be able to see – literally and figuratively – how flexible wood is as a material.

Let's take a look!