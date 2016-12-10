Your browser is out-of-date.

45 practical cabinets for a clutter-free kitchen

Leigh Leigh
It is in the moments of planning a kitchen that we realize just how important its practicality is. This is because we are dealing with a space that is essentially functional, where organization and simplicity are aspects that must be considered in order to facilitate our day to day lives.

With so many utensils, cutlery and crockery to store as well as food, professionals spend a great deal of time coming up with innovative ideas that bring simplicity and routine to the kitchen. Of course, it is not enough to just think of the functional aspects. The aesthetic appeal also needs to be considered, reflecting the styles and values of the residents.

This is why today at homify, we are going to talk about a key aspect when it comes to creating the kitchen of your dreams: the cabinets! We've put together 45 modern, magical and wonderful cabinet examples, ensuring that you will not lack inspiration when it comes to designing your own kitchen space.

This article covers all sizes and tastes, with a wide range of colours, finishes and styles on offer.

What's more is that there are so many advantages to planning good kitchen cabinets! The major one is storage, allowing you to have a very neat and organized kitchen.

As we explore this article, we will see how white is a common theme when it comes to kitchen cabinets because of the sense of cleanliness and style that it brings to the kitchen. However, introducing more vibrant and energetic colours is a growing trend. Wooden finishes are also fast becoming popular, creating a cozy and comfortable atmosphere.

1. Neutral colours for cabinets gives the impression the kitchen is bigger

2. Built-in ovens make for a very uniform and trendy kitchen design

3. Create a corner cabinet for extra storage space throughout the house

4. Pastel shades convey tranquility and make for a light and bright space

5. Add shelves to the walls above your cabinets for extra storage

6. Opt for cabinet doors with built-in handles for a more sleek design

7. A built-in closet with drawers and shelves creates a very organized pantry

8. In rustic kitchens, cabinets with peeled wooden doors gives the space a very homely look and feel

9. Another idea for a rustic kitchen is to pair wooden cabinets with warm colours

10. If you dare, opt for striking colours with modern prints

11. Cabinet doors can feature different shades for an elegant appeal

12. Include cabinets with glass doors so you can keep some kitchen items on display

13. White doors give kitchens a simple and clean look

14. Stainless steel cabinets are durable and timeless

15. Cabinets allow kitchen storage to be maximized

16. Mix black and white for an edgy design

17. Install lights under the cabinets to give the room some functional light

18. A cabinet with niches allows you to decorate your kitchen with functional items

19. Highlight the different sizes of the cabinets by coating them in different colours

20. But if you use the same material, you can make your kitchen look that much bigger

21. A cabinet like this one really creates a multi-functional storage solution

22. Cabinets can bring a vintage air to the kitchen

23. Even more discreet cabinets can look beautiful with vibrant colours

24. Smooth surfaces are a good idea for those who like immaculate kitchens

25. These wooden cabinets combine functionality and style in a subtle way

26. Modern materials such as glass or stone can give the cabinets a futuristic look – and they're easy to clean

27. Install spot lights, which illuminate the details of the cabinets

28. Using cabinets without knobs can make for a much more modern and minimalist design

29. Inlaid cabinets with niches are a good solution for organizing spices and jars

30. Incorporate some vintage pieces into a modern space – a mix of styles can be charming

31. Custom-make your cabinets so that you make the most of your kitchen space

32. Cabinets with doors of the same colour as the walls makes the kitchen seem that much bigger

33. Kitchen islands can add extra cabinets to your kitchen space as well as an extra preparation space

34. Closed cabinets allow all crockery, cutlery and utensils to be stored neatly out of sight

35. These cabinets are unique, bringing personality and functionality to the space

36. Use the same tones throughout the kitchen for a gorgeous look and feel

37. Cabinets should work in harmony with the rest of the home design – ensure the colours go together

38. Use cabinets to decorate your kitchen with your favorite plates

39. Integrate all of your appliances into the cabinet design

40. Cover an entire wall with cabinets to make a small kitchen seem that much bigger

41. Retro-style wooden cabinets can give charm to the kitchen

42. Neutral cabinets allow you to have a little bit more fun with the wall design

43. Different shaped cabinets create a relaxed looking kitchen

44. Opt for a very vivid and homely atmosphere

45. An impressive lighting system can make for a very appealing kitchen cabinet display

Which kitchen cabinets are you favorite?

