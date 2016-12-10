45 practical cabinets for a clutter-free kitchen

It is in the moments of planning a kitchen that we realize just how important its practicality is. This is because we are dealing with a space that is essentially functional, where organization and simplicity are aspects that must be considered in order to facilitate our day to day lives.

With so many utensils, cutlery and crockery to store as well as food, professionals spend a great deal of time coming up with innovative ideas that bring simplicity and routine to the kitchen. Of course, it is not enough to just think of the functional aspects. The aesthetic appeal also needs to be considered, reflecting the styles and values of the residents.

This is why today at homify, we are going to talk about a key aspect when it comes to creating the kitchen of your dreams: the cabinets! We've put together 45 modern, magical and wonderful cabinet examples, ensuring that you will not lack inspiration when it comes to designing your own kitchen space.

This article covers all sizes and tastes, with a wide range of colours, finishes and styles on offer.

What's more is that there are so many advantages to planning good kitchen cabinets! The major one is storage, allowing you to have a very neat and organized kitchen.

As we explore this article, we will see how white is a common theme when it comes to kitchen cabinets because of the sense of cleanliness and style that it brings to the kitchen. However, introducing more vibrant and energetic colours is a growing trend. Wooden finishes are also fast becoming popular, creating a cozy and comfortable atmosphere.