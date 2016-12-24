Your browser is out-of-date.

6 innovative ideas for fabulous floors

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Design Gietvloer
The floor is a piece of the home often taken for granted, but the world of flooring is both dynamic and diverse. When you choose your floors, you're not just picking between carpet or hardwood? – you're choosing between various laminates, concretes, tiles, stones, and many renewable wood sources as well. 

Here are 6 ideas for flooring that you might not have considered yet:

​1. Concrete

Design Gietvloer
Design Gietvloer

Design Gietvloer
Design Gietvloer
Design Gietvloer

When someone says concrete floors, you might picture an industrial floor whose primary characteristics are cold, grey, and hard. However, concrete comes in many forms, and it can be a highly attractive option for the rooms of your home, and not just the basement! This material is idea for large areas, as it has the ability to cover a surface seamlessly because of its poured application. Needless to say, concrete is highly durable and sturdy, making it a popular choice for kitchens. And since concrete is a man-made product, there are many different colours and textures that have been made readily available, to match any home decor scheme.

2. ​Tile

Boley
Boley

Boley
Boley
Boley

Tile is often considered a high-quality option due to its wear-, scratch-, and stain-resistant nature. Often, tile floors are used in bathrooms because they are waterproof and prevent mildew and warping that can accompany wooden materials. However, tiles don't have to stay in the bathroom – you can find tiles in many clay, stone, and porcelain materials, in a wide variety of sizes and colours. A patterned tile is a fun addition to a long hallway, and an artistic mosaic takes the tile design one step further.

3. ​Resin

BenW architecten
BenW architecten

BenW architecten
BenW architecten
BenW architecten

You may not have heard of resin flooring, but you've doubtless walked on one. Resin is most often applied by casting, as it is a petroleum-derived material that comes in a liquid form. Therefore, a resin floor offers a similar smooth and seamless surface to concrete, along with the same benefits of durability and low maintenance. A resin floor can have a matte appearance (like the one pictured here from architects at Benw Architecten), or it can have a more glossy finish.

4. ​Linoleum

BAUWERK PARQUET
BAUWERK PARQUET

BAUWERK PARQUET
BAUWERK PARQUET
BAUWERK PARQUET

For years, linoleum has been viewed as a cost-cutting measure,  a highly accessible flooring material of average looks and quality. However, in recent years, linoleum has undergone its own sort of revolution, with new technologies enabling linoleum floors to closely approximate the look of various types of wood. A few benefits of linoleum: it's lightweight and durable, and it's also good for people with asthma, as its surface is good for capturing dust.

5. ​Parquet

BAUWERK PARQUET
BAUWERK PARQUET

BAUWERK PARQUET
BAUWERK PARQUET
BAUWERK PARQUET

Because there's nothing like a real hardwood floor. Parquet floors come in a variety of patterns, and because they involve a high degree of artistry and precision, they're one of the most expensive flooring options. They're quite durable, and can be re-sanded and finished over time in order to extend their lifespan.

6. ​Oriented Strand Board

Avenue Floors
Avenue Floors

Barriques

Avenue Floors
Avenue Floors
Avenue Floors

A floor of Oriented Strand Board is made from a particular type of wood plate. This OSB panel consists of several layers of flat wood chips of a predetermined shape and thickness, stuck together with an adhesive. It's an inexpensive material often used for walls and furniture in addition to floors. It's not as durable as other flooring materials, but it becomes easier to clean and more moisture resistant when sealed with a high-quality protective varnish (which may increase the price of the OSB floor significantly).

What do you think of these flooring options? Comment below!

