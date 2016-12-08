7 clever ways to use the corners of your kitchen

Ever feel like there’s not enough space in your kitchen. This is especially true for those who live in apartments or tiny houses. Today we will take a look at 7 clever ways to use up the corners in your kitchen to maximize your space and efficiency.

Corners are usually forgotten in any room of the house and sit empty most of the time. With clever planning and help from a professional, you too can hack your kitchen corners and get more space. Let’s get cracking on using up those corners!