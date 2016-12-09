Spending like Scrooge: 6 cheap Christmas decor ideas

This December, we want to help you decorate your house for the season while saving money. Follow our guide to avoid a credit card statement hangover in January. There are better ways to decorate your home before Santa Claus comes!
We have a list of inexpensive decor ideas that will save you money and make your home look festive. There’s more to the season than lights and trees. We’ll show you how to reign in your spending this season. Let’s spend like Scrooge and save money while decking the halls!
Why not bring a tranquil modern look to your home with an unconventional Christmas tree? Make your own tree out of a cutout or cover fabric over a wire frame. This budget friendly version of a tree gives your home a special touch.
Can’t imagine Christmas without a fresh tree? If you can handle the logistics of a real the go for it! Nothing beats the fresh scent of pine in your home. Just remember to clean up after the fallen needles.
Check out this simple yet evocative Origami mobile. It recalls the crisp and barren beauty of winter. Abstract tree shapes in a subtle Christmas colour scheme hang down from a bare branch. The different sizes of the trees
A project like this involves some knowledge of origami. It's a good investment in your time and a great relaxing hobby! The cost to put together this project is absolutely minimal. It involves a branch, string, paper, and the patience to fold those gorgeous prism shapes. This DIY project is a lovely addition to any home this season.
We love that feeling of joy and excitement it’s time to decorate for the season. Maybe you have enough decorations but haven’t felt the warm fuzzies yet. It might be time to refresh your annual decorations with a new theme.
To have an affordable Christmas and make your home look great bring more DIY projects to the table. Check out this simple tree shaped cardboard napkin ring. Your family will appreciate handmade accents like this more than anything you can buy at a store.
It’s not the holidays without lights. Illuminate your home this season with old school candles. Surround them with decor pieces you love to create a decor scheme that’s one of a kind. Candlelight is one of those touches that adds luxury to any room. It sets the mood and makes any occasion special, especially Christmastime.
Invest in a few inexpensive candles this season. You will bring light and joy into your home while keeping your wallet padded. A home lit with candles, a roaring fire, and lights on the tree make the perfect recipe for a holiday ambience.
Need help creating that holiday look in your home? Get in touch with a professional on homify today.
If you opt out of a tree this year, or want another decor focal point in your home, check out this decorated ladder. Having this as a centrepiece in a living room is a refreshing take on typical holiday decor.
This chic and rustic ladder glitters with ornaments like they’re icicles. It’s the perfect way to show off your favourite ornaments, heirloom decor pieces, and seasonal favourites without going through the fuss of a tree.
Christmas is all about cheer and celebration. What expresses that more than brightly coloured plants and flowers? Flowers and plants are a great investment in christmas decor because they can continue to bring cheer to your home long after boxing day.
In this photo, colourful hydrangeas bring life to the space. Picking up on the natural blue and lavender hues of the flower, the decor in the room rounds out the look. Even if it’s not summer, there are plenty of flowers available this season. Don’t feel like you’re limited to poinsettias!
We hope you enjoyed our list of ways to decorate your home fabulously while spending like Scrooge this holiday season. There are endless ways to DIY your way to a beautiful home this holiday season. For more holiday inspiration, check out our feature on 10 festive trees to fill your home with Christmas cheer.