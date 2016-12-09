Spending like Scrooge: 6 cheap Christmas decor ideas

This December, we want to help you decorate your house for the season while saving money. Follow our guide to avoid a credit card statement hangover in January. There are better ways to decorate your home before Santa Claus comes!

We have a list of inexpensive decor ideas that will save you money and make your home look festive. There’s more to the season than lights and trees. We’ll show you how to reign in your spending this season. Let’s spend like Scrooge and save money while decking the halls!