7 decor ideas from a simply awesome apartment

Justwords Justwords
VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

Situated in Vale do Lobo in Almancil in Portugal, this holiday home is a fabulous example of how small apartments can be decorated and furnished tastefully. The home is perfect for spending lazy vacation days in close contact with nature. Soothing and neutral colours dominate the interiors along with simple and linear furniture, cosy textures and stylish decor elements. Rendered by the interior architects at Home Staging Factory, this holiday home will surely inspire you to turn your own residence into a serene sanctuary.

1. Pretty details

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomAccessories & decoration
When we entered the bedroom, the sleek and white chest of drawers caught our eye with its simplicity and elegance. It is perfect for organising all essentials, while the decor pieces look minimal and cosy. The wall panel with hooks and the word “HOME” painted on it is especially endearing.

2. Resting heaven

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Done up in neutral and soft hues, the bedroom is stylishly minimalist and charming. Wood has been used on the floor as well as for the headboard to lend warmth and cosiness here. The reading lights are mounted on the headboard, thereby leaving space on the side tables to arrange books.

3. Cozy and homely ambience

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory Living roomAccessories & decoration
The dining room features only bare essential furniture to keep things simple and cosy. Shades of pure white, blue and grey come together for a relaxing setting where you can enjoy homely meals or relax. The wall decor pieces are quaint, while the lamps cast serene glows in places.

4. Beauty of simplicity

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory Living roomAccessories & decoration
The unique aesthetic appeal of this residence lies in the linear simplicity of its furniture, as you can see in this TV unit. Light and neutral tones offer the sheer happiness of summer months, while making it easy for you to clean stuff. The glass bottles filled with sand, the white vintage photo frames, and a ball of twine add the charm of beach vacations here.

5. Abundant light

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory Living roomAccessories & decoration
Natural lighting makes a small apartment appear bright, spacious and fresh, and is hence essential. Here you can see how large sliding glass doors connect the interiors with the sunny and airy terrace, and bring in oodles of sunlight. A very smart idea!

6. Vibrant balcony

Klein, aber oho: Wohlfühlbalkon im Kleinformat, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Modern terrace
Colourful and striped textures add tons of cheerfulness and vibrancy to the small balcony. The sofa is loaded with cushions and throws for cosy seating, while quaint coffee tables help you to arrange food and drinks. Pretty white lanterns, planters along the railing, beautiful flowers and a gorgeous orange umbrella complete the look.

7. Delightful touches

Klein, aber oho: Wohlfühlbalkon im Kleinformat, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Modern terrace
The other end of the balcony reveals smart grey tiles on the floor, a stylish chair with faux fur upholstery, and old steel cans painted freshly to hold plants. We love how pretty wall-mounted shelves have been created to organise the pots and decor pieces without wasting floor space.  

Hope you now have many ideas for your small abode. For more inspiration, here’s another story - 7 signs that indicate your home is begging for a reno.

45 practical cabinets for a clutter-free kitchen
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

No, Thanks