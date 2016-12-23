The home with rooftop drama

Today, we are going to visit a very traditional home with a very modern and edgy twist!
Designed by professionals Luc Spits Interiors, this home takes innovative design and sophistication to a whole new level.
The focal point of this home is the dramatic gable roof and the glass facade. You'll also love the beautiful shape of this building as a whole.
We will also see how there is a seamless connection between the interior and exterior spaces. You'll love how the contemporary style of the home contrasts beautifully with the natural surrounds.
Without further ado, let's take a look!
From the get go, we can see that this is no ordinary family home.
For starters, it is set in the woods. This means that the designers have incorporated the gorgeous panoramic surrounds into the entire design of the home.
The double-storey home features a glass facade, almost from ground to roof. This creates a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces and allows for the beautiful scenery to be experienced from nearly every room in the house.
You'll also notice that the upper storey spills out onto a little balcony, where the residents can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine from an elevated position.
If you love the look and feel of a glass facade, have a look at this shining example of contemporary design.
From this side of the house, we can see how elegant and sophisticated it is.
It's quite large in size, extending long ways down the property. The designers have gone for a simple grey tone, which is neutral yet striking. The gable roof is present throughout the design, which makes for a very stylish piece of architecture.
While this side of the house still features glass windows and doors, they are not as big and bold as the ones that we saw at the front of the house. This allows for a bit more privacy for the family in some parts of the home.
In this image, we have a little peek into the living room, which seems to be suspended in the air, overlooking the woods. Glass windows and doors truly make for a very edgy design.
We can also see that long windows run all the way along the facade, just below the ceiling. This allows natural light to flow into the home throughout the day. Natural light can play a big role in creating a modern, light, bright and warm interior design.
A little section underneath the raised home is utilized for storing wood – a very functional trick that looks gorgeous too!
From this angle, we really get a sense of how the designers worked with the landscape available to them. The house molds into the landscape and is positioned so that it really makes the most of the sunlight. For cold winter months, we know how important this can be!
We can also see how the second floor extends over the bottom floor, creating a little sheltered terrace. This allows the bottom level of the home to spill out onto the exterior space.
This home truly is a beacon of beauty on the hill!
This image shows us that beautiful contrast between the contemporary home and the natural trees that surround the home.
This balance between modernity and nature is simply flawless!
If you like this style, you'll love this gorgeous home in the woods.