The home with rooftop drama

Today, we are going to visit a very traditional home with a very modern and edgy twist!

Designed by professionals Luc Spits Interiors, this home takes innovative design and sophistication to a whole new level.

The focal point of this home is the dramatic gable roof and the glass facade. You'll also love the beautiful shape of this building as a whole.

We will also see how there is a seamless connection between the interior and exterior spaces. You'll love how the contemporary style of the home contrasts beautifully with the natural surrounds.

Without further ado, let's take a look!